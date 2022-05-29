Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Twitter Inc TWTR and Square Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday, which caught the attention of Dogecoin DOGE/USD community.

What Happened: Dorsey simply tweeted “Wow.”

Wow

greg, now a legendary meme Twitter handle with the Dogecoin community, replied with his own version.

While one commentator noted the depth of the conversation.

This is the commentary we come here for!

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. TSLA Elon Musk responded with his own strange tweet that may have meant he wanted to engage with Dorsey via direct messages on Twitter.

DMTwitter

DOGE traded unchanged at $0.20 at press time. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 3.21% for the week.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s latest tweets touched on The Wydens-Lummis-Toomey amendment which aims to add clarity on the infrastructure bill under debate in the Senate.

The CEO also touched on a non-custodial wallet that Square wants to build and asked his following to help in those efforts.

The “Wow” could have been a reference to any of those earlier tweets. In Dogecoin parlance, Wow is also used with a modifier to make memes and it could be an insinuation to that practice. Examples include, "Such Speed, Much Wow," "Such Popularity, Much Wow," and "Such Freedom, Much Wow."

wow

As of press time, no further clarity was available on what Dorsey meant exactly.

