Google co-founder Larry Page sold more than $80 million worth of stock – MarketWatch

Ads

Google parent Alphabet Inc. disclosed that Larry Page, co-founder and current board member, has sold more than $80 million worth of shares, a couple of days after the stock shot up on the back of a blowout earnings report and stock-split announcement.

Both the Class C shares and more-active Class A shares rose 0.4% in premarket trading.

In filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission after Friday’s closing bell, the internet search giant said Page sold 13,889 Class C shares GOOG, +4.16% on Feb. 3 in the open market. The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $2.920.53, according to a MarketWatch calculation, to raise $40.56 million.

On the same day, Page acquired 13,889 Class A shares GOOGL, +4.20% through the conversion of derivative securities at a price of $0. At the same time, he sold in the open market 13,889 Class A shares at a weighted average price of $2,926.36 to raise $40.64 million.

The company said all the trades were part of a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Page.

The trades were made a day after the Class C shares shot up 7.4% and the more-active Class A shares ran up 7.5% on Feb. 2, in the wake of Alphabet’s fourth-quarter report, in which profit and revenue were well above expectations, and the announcement of a 20-for-1 stock split.

Don’t miss: Google opens with $2 trillion market cap after announcing plans for stock split.

Also read: Opinion: Invest in Google if you like — but that stock split isn’t a solid reason to be bullish.

On Feb. 3, the Class C shares fell 3.6% to close at $2,853.01, or 2.3% below the weighted average price of the sales, while the Class A shares shed 3.3% to $2,861.80, or 2.2% below the weighted average price of the sales.

The Class C shares have slid 4.2% over the past three months through Friday and the Class A shares have lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 index SPX, +2.47% has declined 4.2%.

A less-aggressive Fed is exactly what the stock market has been looking for.

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch’s deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source