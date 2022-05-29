Tesla recalls 130000 vehicles in U.S. over touchscreen display malfunction – Reuters

Ads

The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the United States following an overheating issue that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall covers Tesla's S and X from the 2021 and 2022 model years and its 3 and Y from the 2022 model year. The electric vehicle maker will provide an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue, according to the NHTSA.

The infotainment system's CPU overheating could prevent the center screen from displaying images from the rearview camera, warning lights and other information, NHTSA said.

Tesla told NHTSA it was aware of 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports received since January that may be related to the issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Tesla recalled 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the U.S. in April for an issue that may not display the speedometer when in "Track Mode". read more

Tesla has issued a number of recalls for camera-related issues. In March, Tesla recalled 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse.

In December, Tesla recalled 356,309 of its 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues.

The NHTSA said "the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying."

Tesla has issued 11 recalls this year, tied with Chrysler parent Stellantis for fourth most in 2022.

(This story was refiled to restores dropped 0 in 2022 in paragraph 2.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Subscribe to our auto newsletter to get the latest news that are driving the global automotive industry.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get all the news you need to start your day.

Rivian Automotive said on Friday Charly Mwangi, who helped kick-start the electric-vehicle maker's manufacturing process, will leave the company.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2022 Reuters. All rights reserved

source