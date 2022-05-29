Michael Solid found guilty again in case of 15-year-old iPad murder – KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas

Ads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michael Solid, who ran over a 15-year-old boy when his partner, Jacob Dismont, stole an iPad from the minor, was found guilty on three charges according to a jury on Tuesday evening.

The counts are as follows according to the court:

Solid and Jacob Dismont were convicted of murder in the death of the 15-year-old. In May of 2013, Dismont, stole the iPad from the teenager and Solid was driving a white SUV that ran him over.

Both were sentenced to prison for murder, robbery, and other felony charges in 2016. Dismont pleaded guilty to his charges and Solid went to trial and was convicted, but the Nevada Supreme Court reversed that decision on appeal, finding a structural error.

