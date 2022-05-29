Prepare for Recession: Musk and Goldman Sachs' Blankfein Weigh In; Galaxy Digital's CEO Talks on Terra Collapse — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Bitcoin.com

This week, both Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein and Tesla boss Elon Musk weighed in on the issue of an impending recession in the U.S., issuing sobering estimations. In the wake of Terra’s epic implosion, the topic is all the more critical, but LUNA-tattooed Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz still thinks the “crypto revolution is here to stay.” This is the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review.



Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs CEO who is now the firm’s senior chairman, has warned about an impending recession in the U.S. Blankfein says that companies and consumers should prepare, and stressed that it’s a “very, very high risk.”

Read More



Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk says that the U.S. economy is probably in a recession and it could be “tough going” for 12 to 18 months. He added: “The honest reason for inflation is that the government printed a zillion more money than it had.”

Read More



After the collapse of Terra’s once-stable coin terrausd (UST), a number of people wondered where the Luna Foundation Guard’s (LFG) bitcoin went, as the funds were supposed to be used to defend UST’s $1 parity. On Friday last week, the blockchain intelligence and analytics firm, Elliptic, published a blog post that summarizes where the bitcoin was sent, according to the firm’s network surveillance tools.

Read More



On May 18, the billionaire investor and crypto proponent Mike Novogratz published a post about the recent Terra blockchain fallout. Novogratz and his firm Galaxy Digital were big believers in the Terra project, and the investor even got a LUNA-centric tattoo on his arm. Despite the recent events and losses the crypto economy felt this past week, Novogratz stressed that he still firmly believes the “crypto revolution is here to stay.”

Read More

Do you think a recession is on the way? How will crypto fare through it all, if so? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bitcoin.com is your premier source for everything Bitcoin-related. We can help you buy bitcoins and choose a bitcoin wallet. You can also read the latest news, or engage with the community on our Bitcoin Forum. Please keep in mind that this is a commercial website that lists wallets, exchanges and other Bitcoin-related companies.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

SEC Risks Violating Admin Procedure Act by Rejecting Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Says Grayscale

Grayscale Investments’ CEO explains that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could potentially violate the Administrative Procedure Act by not approving a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). SEC Approving Spot Bitcoin ETF Is ‘a Matter of When and Not … read more.

Ripple CEO: SEC Lawsuit Over XRP ‘Has Gone Exceedingly Well’

The CEO of Ripple Labs says that the lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against him and his company over XRP “has gone exceedingly well.” He stressed: “This case is important, not just for Ripple, it’s … read more.

Check all the news here

source