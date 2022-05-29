MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip returns to record low price of $899 – Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us
M1 MacBook Air falls to just under $900
One of the best Prime Day MacBook deals still available brings the MacBook Air to a stellar price.
Amazon continues to offer the M1 MacBook Air (opens in new tab) for $899.99. That’s $99 off its original $999 list price and the MacBook Air’s lowest price yet. If you’re a poweruser, you can get the M1 MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) for $1,199.99 ($100 off).
M1 Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $900 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
At $99 off, the Editor’s Choice MacBook Air M1 at its lowest price yet. Besides Apple’s latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get. For powerusers, the MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for all-time low price of $1,100 ($199 off),
The M1-charged MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Port-wise, the MacBook Air supplies you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.
In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were impressed by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We also loved its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. We gave the MacBook Air with M1 chip a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor’s Choice award.
During real-world testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch.
At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches with a weight of 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air M1 is as thin as its competitors. It’s on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).
