Bitcoin ($BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Next Test Seen as $90,000 – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.

Simulcast of Bloomberg Television

Two brothers, aged 8 and 5, turn a passion for bowties into a growing apparel business with a charitable purpose. An Indiana University graduate becomes a go-to stylist for professional athletes, finding rare clothes and sneakers that everyone wants. Then meet two young men who have built an empire out of socks.

Amundi Turning Bullish on China Stocks, Still Cautious on Tech

China’s Reopening Plans Spark Rally in Consumer, Travel Stocks

China Prepares Final Missions to Complete Its Own Space Station

SoftBank Execs’ Pay Slashed After Historic Vision Fund Loss

‘Top Gun’ Nostalgia Banks $124 Million in Holiday Debut

Modi Government’s Popularity at Highest Since Start of Pandemic

Hong Kong’s Next Leader John Lee to Meet China’s Xi in Beijing

A $423 Billion Pension Giant Expands Its Growth-Equity Ambitions

Americans’ Savings Rate Drops to Lowest Since 2008 as Inflation Bites

Rocker Ronnie Hawkins, Dies At 87, Patron of Canadian Rock

Sweden’s Ericsson Gives Ganassi Another Indy 500 Victory

Is the Great Sri Lanka Fire Sale About to Begin?

America’s Allies Just Don’t Get Its Gun Obsession

The Flaw in the Progressive Stance on Guns

Gun Sellers Push Quick Buy Now, Pay Later Financing

Fewer Pilots Will Lead to a Summer of Flight Cancellations

It’s Going to Be a Great Summer for Car Rental Companies—But Not for You

A 26-Year-Old Sex-Crime Fighter Dives Into South Korean Politics

Apple Atlanta Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote Next Week, Claiming Intimidation

Wyoming’s Only Surgical Abortion Clinic Will Open Despite Arson

Death Toll From Flooding in South Africa’s KZN Rises to 459

New Mexico Wildfire Scar Burn Has Forest Officials Worried

A Photographer Records Shanghai’s Final Days Before Lockdown

Why Police Funding Makes Up 40% of Uvalde’s Budget

Why Germany Is Offering a Summer of Cheap Trains

MoneyGram CEO Sees a Future in Stablecoin Remittances

Battered DeFi Investors Put Their Hopes in Ethereum Revamp

Rechristened Luna Trades After ‘Airdrop’ to Terra Investors



Follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.

Bitcoin’s surge has tapered off after hitting a record high on Wednesday, but some strategists see the next rally taking it to as high as $100,000 by the year’s end.

source