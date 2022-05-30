Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP Now Accepted as Payment by Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn – U.Today

Ads

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP are now accepted as payments by Scott Dunn as Nuvei announces its partnership with the luxury tour operator.

Nuvei announced support for over 40 cryptocurrencies in March 2021, allowing merchants working with the payment service to send and receive payments across 200 countries using a variety of cryptocurrencies.

These included cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, NEO, XRP, Dogecoin, Reddcoin, Bitcoin Gold, USDT and several other assets. Holders of cryptocurrencies supported by Nuvei can now book bespoke vacations and honeymoons through Scott Dunn, thanks to the new partnership.

Cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream adoption. SBI Motor Japan, a Tokyo-based used automobile exporting company, recently announced that XRP and Bitcoin would be accepted as payment options. SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency trading division of financial behemoth SBI Group, will handle these transactions. SBI Motor Japan is concentrating its efforts on the African market.

As previously covered by U.Today, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies are also accepted as payment by Boston-based accounting firm Wolf & Company through crypto payment processor BitPay.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

