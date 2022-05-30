Instagram rolls out product tagging feature to US users – TechCrunch

Ads

Instagram announced that product tagging, which previously only creators and brands could use, is now available to all U.S. users with public accounts. Instagram first announced the update in March and said it would be available in the coming months.

Image Credits: Instagram

To tag a product, after choosing a photo or video, and moving past the filtering and editing screen, tap “Tag people” on the “New Post” screen. Select “Add tag.” First, tag the brand, then select the “Products” option on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Then, you can search up the product, select the item with the right specifications and tap the photo to add the tag.

Image Credits: Instagram

Tapping on the tag opens up a page for the product, where users can purchase the item. They can also buy it in Instagram.

You can only tag products on posts to the feed for now — Instagram is working on making this feature available for stories. Product tagging only works on public accounts, not private ones.

The app has added a number of updates recently. Last month, it added several new features to messaging, including music sharing, silent messages and polls for group chats. Instagram also made the chronological feed option available on the mobile app, allowing users to opt-out of the algorithmically sorted feed. There’s also a third feed option, which allows users to see posts from favorite accounts, also displayed chronologically, but the algorithmic feed remains the default.

