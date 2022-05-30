Android Beta 13.2.1 Now Available: Bug Fix for Pixel and MORE – Tech Times

Ads

Smartphone operating systems are now on top of each other when releasing new content as multiple versions are coming in now for both Android and Apple. However, the latest release now is the Android 13 with the Beta version 2.1 for all eligible devices that can still update to the latest OS version from Google.

Google planned that the Android 13.2.1 version would come this May 2022, and it brings a list of new fixes that will help the Pixel and other devices have a better experience for all. Android brought out its release notes for beta version 2.1, and the company brings the fix for all devices available on those eligible to upgrade.

Google notes that this version is a minor update only, as it is a mid-cycle update that brings slight changes to the latest version.

Note that Android said that the issues present in the original Beta 2 version of Android 13 are still seen or felt by the devices under the operating system.

Read Also: Google Play Store’s Android Apps Now Show Which of Them Has Accessibility Features

Android’s release notes detail the many fixes that Pixel phones have for all, bringing the device to a state where it gets a better service compared to before. Its fixes include:

The latest Android is more powerful than old versions, and that is what new updates aim to bring for all. The company is seeking to better its services for all users, especially now that people live in an interconnected world on their smartphones that bring them everything they need, from apps to mobile functions available via the device.

One of the latest additions to the current Android version is the Windows Phone Link that will connect the phone and computer to receive all upcoming notifications on the PC for one access.

There is also a feature called “Switch to Android,” It is an app available in the App Store and Google Play Store for people to access and use for the prioritization of the Android OS. More Android users are due to its affordability and reliable service, but a lot still prefer iOS over Google’s smartphone OS.

Android 13 is the latest offer of Google for everyone, but it is only out via a beta version to access, as it is still in development. Tiramisu, the dessert codename of Android 13, brings bug fixes for the Pixel smartphone. It ensures that all users get a chance to enjoy the latest version with better features to improve their experience.

Related Article: Phone Security: How to Delete Your Phone’s Data If Stolen

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

Sign up for our free newsletter for the Latest coverage!

source