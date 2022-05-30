Google Stock: Attractive Buying Opportunity At These Levels (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Seeking Alpha

Ads

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Google Search and Android continue to hold the majority in their respective market shares globally, I believe the iron-clad service segment remains healthy, supporting fast top-line growth and high levels of free cash flow. As social media shifts to being more video-based via Reels (FB) and TikTok, YouTube continues to show the resilience of its business model as demand is being met with a proven monetization strategy, in my opinion. Google Services ads may experience short-term tailwinds as new inefficiencies in social media advertising caused by Apple’s (AAPL) IDFA laws could push marketers to their platforms.

I believe the potential for the Services segment to increase operating leverage and produce high free cash flow will support GCP and Other Bets’ runway to profitability. This may support growing returns on invested capital [ROIC] into the future.

While not a factor in my core Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) thesis, I do believe the 20-1 stock split will also provide short-term tailwinds for the stock.

Alphabet is a collection of businesses broken down in the company’s filings by Google (Google Services & Google Cloud) and Other Bets:

Medium

Medium

Source: Medium

The majority of Alphabet sales are generated through performance and brand advertisements that appear on Google Search & other properties. Google Cloud generates revenue from GCP through infrastructure, platform, and other services while Workspace generates revenues from cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet). Other Bets generates revenue from the portfolio of emerging businesses in the early stages of commercialization.

GOOG 10-K

GOOG 10-K

Source: GOOG 10-K

Google Services include ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, with the crown jewel being Google Search, in my opinion. I believe Google Search is a true media phenomenon. Not only does Google hold nearly all of the global search engine market share, but it is also a defined verb in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, showing the true impact it made on society:

google [verb]: to use the Google search engine to obtain information about (someone or something) on the World Wide Web

Worldwide Search Engine Market Share Across All Platforms (statcounter)

Worldwide Search Engine Market Share Across All Platforms (statcounter)

Source: StatCounter

While many refer to online searching as “Googling,” I also believe consumer stickiness is represented through Google’s maintained level of elevated market share while keeping traffic acquisition costs [TAC] relatively stable. Through what I believe is a sticky user base that makes up their dominating market share, Google Search has immense advertising pricing power in my opinion as marketers aim to reach as many viewers as possible.

Another reason Google Search has remained the dominant search engine is because of the mobile market. Not only does Android (an Alphabet subsidiary) control 70% of the mobile OS market, but they also pay Apple (25% of mobile OS market) directly to be the default search engine on iOS as well. While the $15 billion sum Google paid Apple makes up a significant portion of 2021 TAC, mobile usage was the primary driver of service monetization growth last year as mentioned in Alphabet’s 10-K. While I do believe this relationship with Apple poses a potential risk to Google (I cover this in the ‘Risks’ section), it also opens them up to a unique short-term opportunity.

As a part of the iOS 14 update released last year, Apple gave users the ability to block advertiser identifiers [IDFA] at the app level, meaning applications (like Facebook & Instagram (FB) and Snapchat (SNAP)) are required to ask iOS users to collect data. I believe this is a significant headwind for social media companies as ad placements potentially become significantly less efficient with only ~26% of global users allowing apps to track them after iOS 14 was released. I believe social media headwinds present opportunities as marketers potentially shift from social media brand awareness-driven advertisements to Google’s specified AdWords pull strategy. Understandably, businesses advertising on social platforms may not have the same success as Google ads but I figured the potential catalyst was worth mentioning.

I also find it important to note while these IDFA changes are hurting social media ad algorithms and the businesses utilizing them, I believe it’s in Apple’s best interest to support Google’s advertising business. This is because Apple was able to generate ~$15 billion in operating income in 2021 through its charges to Google to be the default search engine. This number is mind-boggling, representing ~14% of AAPL’s operating income in 2021 and I believe this can continue if their strategic partnership with Google carries on. In my opinion, this theory has already been partially represented in stock moves since the IDFA changes were announced on April 21, 2021:

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin

Relative to competition, I also believe Alphabet holds competitive advantages in video monetization. While Facebook is trying to actively compete with TikTok’s exponentially growing market share across social platforms, I believe YouTube is still in a realm of its own. The short video platform has grown immensely in popularity shown in TikTok’s rapid user growth since 2018:

Business of Apps

Business of Apps

Source: Business of Apps

Even with over 1 billion monthly active users [MAU], TikTok only generated $4.6 billion in 2021, an ARPU of $4.6. Facebook is actively working to better monetize the reels platform and increase that ARPU number. I believe monetizing short video is difficult because of how user-friendly the platforms are. From my experience, a TikTok or reels user can easily scroll past ads and choose to almost immediately skip.

YouTube on the other hand dominates longer form creator-based videos and monetizes video much more efficiently, in my opinion. I believe these monetization efforts are clearly seen in YouTube’s impressive growth since being acquired in 2006. Below is a chart comparing YouTube’s ad revenue (not including YouTube subscriptions) to Netflix’s (NFLX) total revenues:

GOOG NFLX 10-Ks

GOOG NFLX 10-Ks

Source: GOOG, NFLX 10-Ks

When comparing YouTube to Netflix, Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN), and other long-form video content producers, I believe YouTube’s competitive advantage is significant. This is because the content is substantially cheaper as it is creator-based, it’s free to use for consumers, and their monetization ability via advertisements is highly successful, in my opinion.

Alphabet acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion in 2006 when the business was doing approximately $15 million in revenues in the trailing twelve months. Today, YouTube has over 2 billion users, over 30 million premium subscribers, and generated $28.85 billion in ad revenue in 2021. In my opinion, this acquisition played out perfectly and could be an excellent proxy for future bets paying off for Alphabet in the future.

Those future bets are currently reported as ‘Other Bets’ in Alphabet filings and make up a minority portion of total revenues. This Alphabet segment includes companies like Calico, Nest, Verily, and Waymo. Even though other bets are currently an immaterial portion of total revenues (0.29% in 2021), a company similar to YouTube (which grew revenues by 192,200% in 16 years) could provide immense earnings power for Alphabet in the future.

Alongside Alphabet’s current portfolio, they have ~$140 billion in cash sitting on the sidelines that management can utilize for future acquisitions.

On 7/15/2022, Alphabet shareholders will receive 19 additional shares and the price of Alphabet’s stock will be divided by 20. I want to reiterate the fact the stock split announced on 2/1/2022 provides no true economic value to Alphabet shareholders or the company, but short-term tailwinds may come for the stock. According to Bank of America, stocks that split typically outperform the S&P 500 over the next twelve months by 16% (25% vs. 9%). Because Alphabet’s stock currently trades at $2,650 at the time of writing this article, I believe the momentum potentially created by making the stock (and options) more affordable to investors could create short-term catalysts.

Below I’ve included Alphabet’s cap table accompanied by my P&L model highlights, free cash flow forecasts, return on invested capital [ROIC] forecasts, a discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis, price targets, and a tactical risk/reward table:

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Created By Author

Source: Created By Author Using Data From $GOOGL Filings

While Google Search actively holds the majority global search market share, it doesn’t go without traffic acquisition costs. In 2021, Google’s total TAC was $46.6 billion, ~31% of Search revenues. Also in 2021, it was estimated that Google paid Apple (AAPL) $15 billion to remain the default search engine on Safari (Apple’s default internet browser). While 1/3 of Google’s TAC went to Apple last year, it supplemented their dominance in mobile search engine market share.

Mobile Search Engine Market Share Worldwide (statcounter)

Mobile Search Engine Market Share Worldwide (statcounter)

Source: StatCounter

The risk I see is the pricing power Apple has over Google regarding TAC. I believe the relationship with Google Search makes the most sense for Apple but it doesn’t mean they won’t continue to make Google pay top dollar to remain the default search engine potentially eating at Google Search margins.

Because of Alphabet’s monopolistic structure, it’s an easy target for politicians. The Department of Justice [DOJ] regularly sues Google for antitrust issues, which has resulted in fines that I believe are meaningless to Alphabet’s long-term results. With the information the company has access to and the dominance it holds over global search, I don’t believe government regulation dissipates. I believe a mitigant to regulatory risks is the fact that if governments intervene too much in Google’s advertising business, it will ripple through and hurt small businesses even more. It’s also my opinion that in the worst-case Alphabet would be forced to split up and in that instance, investors would have the ability to own individual assets like YouTube which have the potential to deliver even higher growth rates than Alphabet as a whole.

Alphabet is a company I have very high conviction in over the long term. I believe they have one of the greatest business models that exist with Google Search which in my opinion generates ample amounts of free cash flow that may support Other Bets in the company’s portfolio. I believe Alphabet has an extremely large moat and is a vital part of our daily lives.

Systematic volatility has attributed to Alphabet’s recent decline and at current levels, I believe represents attractive buying opportunities. My DCF shows that Alphabet is currently trading at over a 50% discount to fair value (using what I think is a conservative terminal value multiple of 22.8x) and my 5-year base-case price target points to a 17.2% CAGR in stock price until 2026. Without accounting for any significant growth (<$78 million in top-line) in the Other Bets segment, I project Alphabet’s free cash flow will cover 33% of the current market cap over the next 5 years as well.

If you want to research further into Alphabet an easy way to start is by Googling it.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, FB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This analysis is not a guarantee of future results, models and projections are based on inputs that are likely to exclude all factors that may reflect a complete analysis. Furthermore, calculation errors, inaccurate reporting, and unseen inputs could bias results. For financial advice please consult with your advisor or other professional.

This commentary reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints and analyses of the Alpha Squared Capital, LLC’s employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded as a description of advisory services provided by Alpha Squared Capital, LLC or performance returns of any Alpha Squared Capital, LLC Investments client. The views reflected in the commentary are subject to change at any time without notice. Nothing in this article constitutes investment advice, performance data or any recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. Alpha Squared Capital, LLC manages its clients’ accounts using a variety of investment techniques and strategies, which are not necessarily discussed in the commentary. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Alpha Squared Capital, LLC provides links for your convenience to websites produced by other providers or industry-related material. Alpha Squared Capital, LLC is not responsible for errors or omissions in the material on third-party websites, and does not necessarily approve of or endorse the information provided. Users who gain access to third-party websites may be subject to the copyright and other restrictions on use imposed by those providers and assume responsibility and risk from use of those websites.

source