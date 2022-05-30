‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Trailer: Netflix Saga Continues With More Bloody Battles – Variety

Ads

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips

editor

Netflix has released a teaser for “Vikings: Valhalla,” a spinoff series of the original “Vikings” saga set to premiere Feb. 25 on the streaming platform.

“Vikings: Valhalla” takes place over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, chronicling the adventures of famous Vikings in history — notably explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). In the series, tensions between Vikings and English royals violently climax and an epic journey across oceans (and bloody battlefields) begins.

“Vikings: Valhalla” takes place more than 100 years after the end of the “Vikings” series, which started close to the year 793 and explored several decades after. “Vikings” was loosely based on Norse and Icelandic sagas — focusing on Viking Ragnar Lothbrok and later the lives of Ragnar’s family. The original show ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2020 on the History Channel.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-variety-article-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”mid”,”mid-article”] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[2,2],[300,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

The grim teaser for “Vikings: Valhalla” released on Tuesday shows gory battles, longships traveling through the water and passionate speeches by Viking leaders amid wartime.

“This blood is not my blood. It is our blood. It is Viking blood,” says Harald Sigurdsson in the trailer.

In addition to Corlett, Gustavsson and Suter, “Vikings: Valhalla” will also star Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin and David Oakes. Executive producers include Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer. Stuart also serves as showrunner. “Vikings: Valhalla” is produced by MGM Television.

Watch the trailer below.



A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

source