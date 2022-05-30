Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Avalanche, Zilliqa & Polygon — Asian Wrap 12 May – FXStreet

Ads

AVAX price is currently down nearly 41% for the week, which may be a blessing in disguise. Instead of traders suffering months upon months of a slow bleed, major pain has been inflicted quickly and is hopefully almost over. AVAX price has followed the same massive flash crash affecting the rest of the cryptocurrency market. However, the end of the downtrend and sell-off is likely here.





Zilliqa price is undergoing a harsh sell-off. The $0.04 support zone could induce a pullback, but the amount of strength displayed by the bears leaves room for reasonable doubt. Zilliqa price is currently undergoing a severe sell-off as the price has fallen 45% in one day.





MATIC price is experiencing drastic bearish price action that warrants the idea of much lower targets. MATIC price has breached key support zones at $0.80 and $0.70. The Polygon network token is floating on thin ice, and the next substantial support zone lies more than 50% below at around $0.33.



Safemoon price shows a healthy pullback after more than tripling over the last three weeks. This retracement will allow bulls to recuperate and regain their strength to trigger another run-up.

XRP price has breached its consolidation phase but not with massive volatility. As a result, the remittance token is hovering above multiple support levels that might hinder a further move south.

Crypto.com's partnership with Aston Martin at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix failed to trigger a bullish sentiment among investors. Analysts identify bullish divergence in the CRO price chart, and set a target of $0.20.

Elon Musk, billionaire investor revealed that Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin can be used to buy merchandise on both Tesla and SpaceX. Despite the catalyst, analysts believe the Dogecoin price could fail to recover from its recent slump and identify $0.0637 as the short-term target.

Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.

