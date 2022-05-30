TERMS OF REFERENCE Inclusive Eye Health Technical Advisor – ReliefWeb

Ads

Kenya

Introduction

CBM is an international Christian development organization, committed to improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in the world. CBM addresses disability as a cause and consequence of poverty, and works in partnership to create an inclusive society for all. Although the eye health portfolio is still growing, we are currently supporting projects that aim to improve delivery of quality eye health services through strengthening eye health systems across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in seven (7) Counties.

The present document is the terms of reference (‘ToR’) on which CBM Christoffel-Blindenmission Christian Blind Mission e.V. (Country Office Kenya, hereafter named Contracting Authority) agrees to engage ‘the Consultant to provide consultancy services to CBM-supported eye health work in Kenya.

2. Background and Objective

In Kenya, it is estimated that about 7.5 million Kenyans (15.5%) are in need of eye health services, ranging from Age related cataract, Diabetic Complications in the eyes, Refractive errors, Trachoma, Allergic eye diseases and Di­fficulties in reading among many others. Only 21.3% (1.6 million) are able to access eye health services from both public and private facilities. The unmet needs in eye health range from availability of quality eye health services, eye health workforce, equipment, infrastructure to eye health medical products among others.

The objective of this assignment is:

The Technical Advisor will serve on Consultancy basis by ensuring technical quality in all areas of CBM-supported eye health work in Kenya. The successful candidate will provide expertise services to the National and County Governments, CBM Kenya Country Office staff and implementing partners aimed at ensuring delivery of work in the most professional, results-based and effective manner.

3. Standards and Ethics

The consultant shall undertake this engagement in accordance to professional and ethical standards of Ophthalmologists. The Contracting Authority requires that the consultant demonstrates objectivity in the role and complies with the independence requirements of professional Ethics for Ophthalmologists.

4. Qualifications of the Consultant

5. Task of the Consultant

I. Strategy Development and Implementation

II. Strategic Partnership Development and Networking

III. Staff Development at Country Office

IV. Main work package with regard to implementing eye health partners

How to apply:

Expressions of Interest shall be submitted by 13th June 2022 via e-mail to recruitment.kenya@cbm.org. Applications shall be appraised as they are received Expression of interest must be clearly marked 2022-CBM KCO-IEHTAand shall include:

Only complete applications will be considered. CBM may ask for references and/or examples of previous work undertaken during the recruitment process. The successful candidate commits to fully comply with and sign CBM’s Code of Conduct and Child Safeguarding Policy as well as commitment to data security and privacy.

Kenya + 15 more

Kenya

Kenya

Kenya

ReliefWeb’s Terms & Conditions.

© 2022 all rights reserved.

Related Platforms

Other OCHA Services



source