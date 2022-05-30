Reddit IPO: Will the proposed flotation go ahead? – Capital.com

Ads

What is Reddit?

Reddit IPO: How the story has developed

Reddit funding and valuation

Recent executive changes

Why has the company grown?

Reddit influence

Is now the right time for a listing?

Analyst reaction: “Massive room for growth”



Can regulatory issues pose risks?

By Rob Griffin

Edited by Jekaterina Drozdovica

11:35, 18 February 2022

Reddit has been causing storms in investment markets, but the online platform has now become the subject of a story itself as it proposed an initial public offering (IPO).

The innovative website, which enables people to set up their own specialist communities, has become a popular destination to exchange stock buying tips.

In fact, its WallStreetBets forum has 11.6 million members and is credited with influencing the stock prices of companies such as GameStop and AMC.

Here we take a look at US-based Reddit’s plans to float its business and whether this is likely to offer a lucrative buying opportunity for investors.



Reddit is best described as a social media platform that enables visitors to establish communities, share their own content, and get involved in discussions.

It also encourages them to comment on – and rate – the posts that appear. By upvoting or downvoting, content becomes either more or less prominent on the site.

Launched in 2005, Reddit claims to have 50 million unique visitors every day and more than 100,000 communities focusing on everything from breaking news to cute animal photographs.

Speculation that Reddit is going public was confirmed at the back end of last year through an official company announcement.

This revealed executives had filed for an initial public offering through a confidential draft registration statement placed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for review.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the announcement stated.

“The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”

Yet the answer to when will Reddit go public is not clear at the moment. It’s also too early yet to know what the Reddit IPO price will be should the company progress with its listing plans.

Not only does the SEC need to complete its review, but senior figures at Reddit will also have to decide if now is the best time for a flotation.

Due to the recent stock market rotation away from high-flying growth stocks, enthusiasm for such an IPO may well be tempered.

When approached by Capital.com for comment, a Reddit spokesperson said the company was in a quiet period and could only point to its announcement on the draft registration.

The Reddit IPO valuation hasn’t been confirmed, but industry observers are speculating it will be between $10bn and $15bn.

In a series of announcements made last year, the company revealed it was involved in rounds of funding in order to make “strategic investments to grow Reddit”.

This included plans to expand internationally and grow its teams. The fundraising rounds, meanwhile, had contributed to its multi-billion dollar valuation.

“We will raise up to $700m in Series F funding, led by Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC. and including other existing investors, at a post-money valuation of over $10bn,” it stated last August.

Data compiled by PitchBook, which has been seen by Capital.com, reveals that the company has so far raised $1.33bn. The company’s pre-money valuation, meanwhile, was $9.59bn.

In the most recent Reddit IPO news, the company certainly appears serious in its approach to a proposed IPO, having already appointed its first chief financial officer in the shape of the experienced Andrew (Drew) Vollero.

Interestingly, one of Vollero’s previous roles was CFO of Snap (SNAP), owner of popular app Snapchat, where he led the company through its IPO in 2017.

Steve Huffman, Reddit’s co-founder and chief executive, described Vollero as an “industry thought leader” with a track record of building a global finance organisation for high-growth companies.

“He will be a tremendous addition to our Executive Team, as Reddit continues accelerating our business and user growth,” Huffman said.

Major changes to how people consume information has paved the way for sites such as Reddit to become popular, according to social media commentator Dr Laura Toogood.

Whereas the media used to be the “gatekeepers of information”, the digital age has opened up lines of communication around the world.

“That’s why platforms such as Reddit have been so popular. They give an opportunity for consumers to drive the agenda and be involved in discussions on specialist topics,” she told Capital.com.

Dr Toogood, the author of Journalism and PR: News Media and Public Relations in the Digital Age, believes this user-driven content has become increasingly popular.

“Reddit is, essentially, a platform where people can interact with each other, voice their opinions, and feel empowered,” she added.

Separately, Reddit has opened up its own history book in recent days to give people an insight into how the business has developed.

Reddit is the 19th most visited website on the internet, according to a chart compiled at the start of January 2022 by Similar Web.

This put it ahead of other prominent sites such as TikTok, Twitch, Pinterest, Microsoft, and even auction platform Ebay.

However, a report from e-Marketer predicts that US social network user growth will slow in 2022 after two years of unexpected gains.

Top of the list is Facebook with 180.7 million users, followed by Instagram with 126.3 million, and TikTok with 90.6 million. Reddit comes in at number eight with a relatively modest 45.9 million users.

Will the Reddit stock IPO capture the imagination? Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, questioned whether the current backdrop made it conducive for a flotation right now.

“Companies usually float in what they consider to be favourable market conditions,” he told Capital.com.

“So far in 2022, US markets, let alone the tech-heavy Nasdaq, have struggled to make any ground whatsoever.”

Hunter pointed out that the technology space had been particularly badly hit by a rotation out of growth into value stocks in anticipation of rising interest rates and the threat of more regulation.

“Recent geopolitical concerns have added to investor uncertainty, so it would be something of a surprise for the company to launch in the current environment,” he said.

Reddit is a relative minnow when compared to social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter, but this could be a virtue, according to Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“Its newness makes it cooler than Facebook, which recently posted its first ever drop in user numbers, sending shares plummeting. It also still has massive room for growth particularly outside of the United States,” she told Capital.com.

Hewson pointed out that Reddit was best-known among some investors for the message thread WallStreetBets, which became something of a household name when it “helped drive gains in meme stocks like GameStop and AMC” at the expense of some big hedge funds.

However, she also has reservations as to whether there is the appetite to invest in another tech growth vehicle in a saturated market where investors have recently had a scare.

“Let’s be honest, everyone likes to be on the cool table and Reddit’s brand of quirk will have huge appeal. If it’s priced right then interest will be piqued but the company will have to have a clear growth strategy in place. Markets are changing and it’s no longer enough just to say you’re cool, you also have to prove you’re solid.”

There is also the possibility of Reddit coming under very close regulatory scrutiny, according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

‘’Social media platforms have had a very unsettled past year as regulators have been trying to clamp down on the spread of misinformation during the pandemic,” she said.

This could make the environment for new IPOs in the space “a bit more hostile”, she suggested, with investors needing reassurances that executives are regulating what’s visible on the platform.

“For Reddit, this comes with an added layer of complexity as the group’s gathered a lot of attention for its retail trading forum, WallStreetBets,” she added. “Users flooded into so-called meme stocks throughout the pandemic, which also drew the attention of regulators.”



