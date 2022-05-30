509M Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Now The Token Can Be Burned Via Amazon As Well – Benzinga

Ads

According to Shibburn, over 500 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens have been destroyed over the last 48 hours.

The largest burn transaction carried more than half of the total amount of the destroyed SHIB – 295,559,819 coins.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 508,825,823 $SHIB tokens burned and 15 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy

Last month, close to 20 billion SHIB worth over $455,000 were destroyed after the Burn Portal was launched on April 23.

Yesterday, the whale named “BlueWhale0073” bought over 142 Billion Shiba Inu, worth $1.53 million.

SHIB Will Now Be Burned via Amazon

A new announcement from Shib_superstore, a Twitter account related to Travis Johnson SHIB burn games, has said that SHIB can now be burnt via Amazon.

***NEW WAYTO BURN SHIB***https://t.co/d0goxr6sys has been accepted into the Amazon affiliate program!



Use the Amazon link on the front page!



You can buy literally anything! By using the link provided, depending on item, between 1% and 20% of purchase price will be burned! pic.twitter.com/mrU0jxM97N

As per the tweet, the Shib_superstore has been added to Amazon’s affiliate program, and it would now use “between 1% and 20% of purchase price” to buy SHIB tokens that will be burned.

The store has apps and games that burn 100% of its ad revenue. Some of them are Shibsphere, Bricks Buster, Candy Trips, Zombie Assassins, and Shiba Play.

