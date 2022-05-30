Instagram Stories down: Why are there no Stories on Insta today? Explore status latest – Express

Ads



UPDATE: Down Detector has recorded a steep drop off in Instagram down reports, indicating whatever issue was causing the Stories and Explore problems users were facing earlier today has now been resolved.

According to Down Detector stats, Instagram users were hit by issues today for around one and a half hours before the service problems ended.

ORIGINAL: Instagram down reports are flooding in today, with users reporting issues seeing Stories today and seeing strange things happening with their Explore feed. The reported Instagram issues began around 6pm UK time today with independent outage monitor Down Detector registering thousands of reports of Instagram down. So far downdetector.com has registered a peak of almost 4,000 reports of Instagram down while social networking site Twitter is flooded with messages about issues with Stories and the Explore feed.

One Instagram user tweeted: “#instagramdown”.

While another posted: “What’s wrong with the @instagram Explore section?”

One added: “Why is my Instagram stories not showing up”.

And another posted: “Is anyone else’s Instagram stories acting up or is it just me?”

Express.co.uk has contacted Instagram to find out if the Meta-owned app is aware of any issues with its services tonight and if a fix is in the works.

In other Instagram news, this week saw Meta bring NFTs to the photo sharing social network for the first time.

And Meta bigwig Mark Zuckerberg has hinted Facebook could soon follow in Instagram’s footsteps.

Zuckerberg said: “We’re starting building for NFTs, not just in our metaverse and Reality Labs work, but also across our family of apps.

“We’re starting to test digital collectibles on Instagram so that creators and collectors can display their NFTs.”



If Facebook’s rollout is anything like Instagram’s then NFTs will start being available to a select amount of users.

NFTs have launched on Instagram for a small amount of US-based creators.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has said NFTs are available for “a handful of US creators and collectors”.

Mosseri added: “There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG”.

When an NFT is displayed on Instagram an accompanying badge will be shown alongside it.

