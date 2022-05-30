Indy 500 Mystery Driver Container NFT Revealed Thursday – INDYCAR

Ads

Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, and INDYCAR are collaborating to offer race fans a unique NFT collection in celebration of this weekend’s 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge that adds a fun and suspenseful level.

The 2022 Mystery Driver Container is a unique NFT that, once purchased and opened, will reveal one of the 33 star athletes of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that are competing in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Just 1,089 Mystery Container NFTs are available for purchase – 33 for each of the 33 drivers competing in the largest single-day sporting event in the world. Each card showcases a custom portrait of its driver, accompanied by a rookie stripe for rookie drivers or a milk bottle representation for past Indianapolis 500 winners.

On Thursday, May 26, the mystery container will reveal its driver card before the Indianapolis 500 Race Weekend begins. Fans can collect their favorite drivers after the reveal by buying, selling or trading the NFTs once opened.

The holder of each NFT at the start of the Indy 500, for which coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET, live on NBC, Telemundo Deportes on Universo and the INDYCAR Radio Network, will receive a special utility: a signed commemorative piece of carbon fiber from the actual car of their NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver.

What’s more, three lucky NFT holders will win VIP ticket packages to attend the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Click here to purchase your special 2022 Mystery Driver Container, and then log in or sign up to your DraftKings Marketplace account. From there, click the 2022 Indy 500 Mystery Container and purchase your mystery container.

