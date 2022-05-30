Apple iPhone 13: Check best deals and discounts on the latest iPhone here – Republic World

Ads

IMAGE: UNSPLASH

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in October 2021. It comes with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor, a 6.1-inch OLED display that supports HDR10 content and a 12MP dual rear camera. Although it has been a few months since the launch, it is already available for sale on several e-commerce platforms including Apple India online store, Amazon, Croma and Reliance Digital.

Most recently, Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India and that could probably be the reason behind the price drop. The flagship product is being made at Apple’s contract manufacturing partner Foxconn’s facility, near Chennai, sources said. “We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip right here in India for our local customers,” a statement by Apple said.

