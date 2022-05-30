The Nightly Mint: Daily NFT Recap | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Are we… are we in an NFT bear market? It’s been a cool temperature of NFT seasonality without question. What lies ahead? It’s likely that NFTs aren’t about to disappear overnight, but the madness over late last year going into the beginning of the year will take some time to build up to again.

In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated with all the latest happenings – which today include Robinhood’s intent to offer NFT support and the rising scene around Solana.

The Nightly Mint

Robinhood isn’t exactly a crypto golden child. If anything, it’s been far from the opposite. However, the trading platform is suggesting that non-fungible token support could be included in the firm’s upcoming non-custodial wallet, which reportedly is approaching 2M sign-ups for it’s waiting list. It’s been a long push and pull for Robinhood and crypto, but was by-and-large a major consumer on-boarding for those newer to the space. We’ll see if the same remains true here.

Despite a middling market at large, the chatter around the NFT community over recent days has undoubtedly had a highlight on Solana, courtesy of projects like Okay Bears which seem to have that “taking over” sort of feel. It’s literally been dubbed “Solana Summer.”

The ‘Minty Fresh’ Take

If you haven’t been through a crypto bear market, you could certainly be experiencing one now – or maybe the beginning of one. We won’t pretend to know what tomorrow holds. But we don’t see too much fundamental difference around the NFT landscape that exists today relative to 6 months ago in the market.

volume is down 93% month to date

i have seen this a few times since 2017, sometimes as bad as 99%. we stayed, built and played with our nfts while most left

i'll be here next bull, will you be anon? pic.twitter.com/83tWrDK8Wm

— poopie (Jordan Castro) (@poopie) May 17, 2022

Taylor specializes in crypto activity across sports and entertainment. With nearly a decade of engagement with cryptocurrency, Taylor has spent several years working in talent representation with musicians, comedians, and speakers, and achieved a Sports Business MBA in 2020.

