American Finances Updates: Stimulus checks, $5,500 direct payments, enhanced Child Tax Credit… – Marca English

Our live blog for this Thursday, May 12, brings you the latest news on tax refunds, checks being sent out by states, and various benefits programs in the U.S.

Bitcoin fell below $26,000 for the first time in 16 months, part of a larger sell-off in cryptocurrencies that wiped out more than $200 billion from the market in a single day.

According to Coin Metrics, the price of bitcoin fell to $25,401.29 on Thursday. This is the first time the cryptocurrency has dropped below $27,000 since December 26, 2020.

Do you remember Matt Damon appearing in a cryptocurrency commercial? After the crypto crash, people slammed the actor for the Crypto commercial.

Social media users trolled the actor for his appearance for Crypto.com. In the last few days, the crypto market lost $200 billion, crashing the investments of many people.

It’s not just Shiba Inu, pretty much all of the most known cryptocurrencies are suffering a market crash of unprecedented proportions. One would’ve thought that give its clout, Dogecoin would be the meme cryptocurrency that could rebound faster but Shiba Inu is proving to be one of the most reliable one on the market.

Many new buyers appeared in a recent surge over the last 24 hours, especially after last Monday’s wide crypto decline that affected everyone. Although it still hasn’t recovered to where it was before Monday, Shiba Inu has managed to get slowly back to where it was.

Producer prices soar

U.S. producer prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier, a sharp increase that indicates high inflation will continue to burden consumers and businesses in the months ahead.

The Labor Department said its producer price index – which measures inflation before it reaches consumers – rose 0.5% in April from March. However, this was a slowdown from the previous month, when it rose 1.6%.

Food costs rose 1.5% in April alone over March, while transportation and storage prices jumped 3.6%. New car prices rose 0.8%.

Producer price data captures inflation at an earlier stage of production and can sometimes indicate where consumer prices are headed. It also feeds into the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Jobless Claims Rise

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly from last week, but the total number of people collecting benefits remained at its lowest level in more than five decades.

Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 1,000 to 203,000 in the week ending May 7, the U.S. Labor Department reported. First-time claims usually follow the number of layoffs.

The four-week average of claims, which offsets some of the weekly ups and downs, increased by 4,250 from the previous week, to 192,750.

There’s another considerable increase in the cost of living allowance -COLA- for 2023.

After the 5.9% adjustment in 2022, a new report from The Senior Citizens League indicates 2023 COLA’s increase could be 8.3%

The average cost of tuition and fees for a four-year private college degree is 38,070 dollars, so saving money is of vital importance.

There are some simple tips that you can follow to help save money and pay off your student loan.

The 5.9 percent increase to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022 was the biggest jump in the last 40 years, but it looks set to rise again in 2023.

Due to the rise in inflation in the U.S., the COLA is currently predicted to stand at 8.6 percent.

Residents in Alaska could receive two checks totalling as much as 5,500 dollars.

There is 4,200 dollars on offer as part of the Permanent Fund Dividend, while there is 1,300 dollars available to help citizens cope with the rise in inflation.

There are 11 states in the U.S. that are beginning to grant money to families struggling with the rise in inflation.

The sum of these payments varies, but there are options available in the major states to receive financial help.

The extra boost to the Child Tax Credit payments in 2021 came to an end in January, as one Democratic Senator decided against backing the program.

In order to try and get it passed through the Senate, some concessions have been made.

Various states in the U.S. are issuing payments to residents in order to help them during this cost-of-living crisis.

In addition to money being sent out, there are also programs being introduced that will save people money.

Hello and welcome to this Thursday’s American Finances live blog. Throughout the course of the day, we will bring you the latest financial news and money-saving tips from the United States.

Across the country, there are states that are looking to lend a helping hand to their residents by sending out money and introducing programs that ease the financial burden, given the rise in inflation and subsequent increased costs at present.

What’s more, some programs from either federal or state governments – like Universal Basic Income (UBI) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – are also looking to help U.S. citizens in these difficult times.

Make sure you check this page throughout the day to see the latest financial news in the U.S. this Thursday, May 12, with the most recent entries coming nearest the top of this page.

