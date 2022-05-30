Crypto (BTC USD) (ETH) Trading May 'Get Weird' Over Memorial Day – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Markets is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.

Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in a places outside of Silicon Valley

South Africa Aims to Factor Climate-Related Spending Into Budget

India Probes ZTE, Vivo as More China Firms Under Scrutiny

GoTo Growth Tops 50% in First Report Since $1.1 Billion IPO

Meta’s German Oculus Blockade Has Startups Facing Harsh Reality

‘Top Gun’ Nostalgia Banks $124 Million in Holiday Debut

Should Boris Johnson Resign Over Partygate? New UK Poll Finds 58% Say Yes

Australian PM’s Labor Party Gets Parliament Majority, ABC Says

Rishi Sunak’s Billionaire Wife Akshata Murty Builds Ties to World’s Super-Rich

Pay for Top UK Executives Rebounded to Pre-Covid Levels in 2021

Egypt Displays Trove of Newly Discovered Ancient Artifacts

Man in Wig Throws Cake At Glass Protecting Mona Lisa

NATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and Sweden

Ireland and Latin America Can Inspire the US Abortion Fight

Rwanda Deserves UK Censure Over Handling of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero

Gun Sellers Push Quick Buy Now, Pay Later Financing

Fewer Pilots Will Lead to a Summer of Flight Cancellations

It’s Going to Be a Great Summer for Car Rental Companies—But Not for You

South Africa’s Ramaphosa to Appoint Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council

Menopause Discrimination Cases in UK Job Courts Are on the Rise

Women Represent Less Than 25% of Senior Promotions in Finance, Study Finds

Europe Faces an Old Methane Hotspot in Rush to Exit Russian Gas

China’s EV Growth Forecasts Are Starting to Look Shaky

A Photographer Records Shanghai’s Final Days Before Lockdown

Why Police Funding Makes Up 40% of Uvalde’s Budget

Why Germany Is Offering a Summer of Cheap Trains

MoneyGram CEO Sees a Future in Stablecoin Remittances

Battered DeFi Investors Put Their Hopes in Ethereum Revamp

Rechristened Luna Trades After ‘Airdrop’ to Terra Investors



Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.

Cryptocurrencies are probably headed for more bouts of downside volatility and investors should consider reining in their risk, according to Fundstrat.

source