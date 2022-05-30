Jio announces two new Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans: Check details – The Indian Express

Ads

Reliance Jio has announced new plans for the Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription. There are two new plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar’s premium membership on their Jio numbers. Here are all the details.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,499 plan for Disney+Hotstar

The first of the two plans is the Rs 1,499 plan that gives you one year’s worth of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, also worth Rs 1,499. However, you also get the benefits of Jio’s Rs 719 plan for one month as complimentary. This Rs 719 plan includes 2GB data per day with 84 day validity. It also includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day as well as subscription to the Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 4,199 plan for Disney+Hotstar

The second of the two plans is the Rs 4,199 plan. This plan includes one year of both Disney+ Hotstar Premium as well as one year of Jio’s own cellular plan with unlimited data. This includes 3GB data per day with validity for a full year. It also includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day as well as subscription to the Jio applications.

How to activate the plan?

Once Jio users recharge with the Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199 plan they will receive a unique Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code in their MyJio account. Users can then use this coupon to avail one year of Disney+ Hotstar premium membership.

To activate the same, users can head over to the Hotstar website and sign in with their Jio numbers. They can then enter their coupon code, provide confirmation of activation and the subscription plan will be activated.

What is Disney+ Hotstar Premium?

Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium subscription lets users enjoy their favourite content in 4K on as many as four concurrent devices. This service can be used across Mobiles, Laptops, Tablets, and Connected TVs.

The service includes live sports, Hotstar special content, Disney+ movies, and also Disney+ original content. All of that is also made available in 4K quality and on up to four devices at a time.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

source