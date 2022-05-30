Infinix Zero 14 Pro Expected Release Date in India, Price, Specifications & Features – As on 29th May 2022 – Digit

Ads

Screen Size

6.7" (1080 x 2460)

Camera

108 + 16 | 48 + 16 MP

Memory

256 GB/8 GB

Battery

5000 mAh

Disclaimer – Unofficial rumoured date.

Disclaimer – Unofficial rumoured price.

Infinix Zero 14 Pro is rumoured to be launched in December 2022 & is expected to run on Android 12 OS. The Smartphone is expected to be made available in three color options i.e. Silver Diamond, Black Diamond, Green Diamond & will have a built in fingerprint sensor as the primary security feature, along with the host of connectivity options in terms of 3G, 4G, GPS, Wifi Bluetooth capabilities. The phone will come with 256 GB of internal storage.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Smartphone is tipped to be powered by 2×2.05 GHz, 6×2.0 GHz Octa core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor. A 8 GB of RAM will help phone run smoothly even the most memory intensive applications without showing any signs of lag.

The phone in all probability will come with a powerful 5000 mAh battery to support it’s 6.7 inch screen with AMOLED display having a resolution of 1080 x 2460 at 392 ppi.

Infinix Zero 14 Pro is speculated to boast of dual front camera of 48 + 16 megapixel and dual rear Camera of 108 + 16 megapixel. The Smartphone will have a low camera aperture of f/3.4.

About Me: Digit Desk authored articles are a collaborative effort of multiple authors contributing to the page. A combination of category experts and product database analysts together adding content to the page. Read More

