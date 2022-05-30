Pac-Man Frog (PAC) Could Join The Ranks Of Top NFT Coins Like Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE) – Cryptonews

Ads

Cryptocurrencies are all the rage at the moment and NFTs are right up there with them. Some projects are topping it in the NFT space like Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE) who have established themselves as top dogs in the crypto world. However, new projects are also coming up like Pac-Man Frog (PAC) that are ready to dominate just like the current greats.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a decentralised token built on Solana for crypto enthusiasts to get entertained and make a profit. It claims to be developing the strongest platform for DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi.

It will be run by the concept of a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) and as expected, its transactions, events, and every other decision-making will not be controlled by a single person or institution.

To start with, the DAO will be governed by contributors through smart contracts for voting, proposals, and general governance. The contributors will manage the direction of the community to grow scholarships, develop technology, and design future roadmaps. However, in the future, the DAO will be directed by token holders who will all have voting rights in decision-making.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) offers an NFT launchpad and a full-stack NFT incubator. The platform also has plans for an NFT aggregator which they believe will provide their users with a comprehensive understanding of NFT market trends by assessing real-time data about NFT assets across various blockchains. The token is currently in its presale phase with a total supply of 1 billion PAC tokens and unsold tokens will be burned.

Launched in 2017, Solana (SOL) has been dubbed the Ethereum killer due to its high transaction speeds and low transaction fees. Solana is very strong competition for Ethereum with it currently ranking 8th on CoinMarketCap and being the fastest blockchain in the world. The platform is currently working to incorporate Solana Pay into the ecosystem which will enable users to make payments on the network.

Solana (SOL) is slowly but surely reaching up to Ethereum’s place in the NFT space. With its low gas fees, fast transactions, and efficient energy usage, not to mention OpenSea launching a BETA for the platform-developed NFTs last month, it is only a matter of time before Solana takes Ethereum’s position in the NFT sector.

While Solana (SOL) is not a new cryptocurrency, it is still fairly recent and has the potential for a lot of growth and innovation in the future. Who knows, with continuous development, the network could climb higher in the ranks.

ApeCoin (APE) is a top 50 cryptocurrency with a market cap of over USD 2 billion. It was founded in August of 2020 as the utility and governance coin of the APE ecosystem. It is now listed on major exchanges like OKEx, Huobi, and of course Binance.

The network is a purpose-built highly scalable blockchain that was developed to be fast and efficient. It runs on a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism and utilises a unique model of staking that rewards those who run ApeCoin (APE) nodes as well as those who stake their coins.

According to CoinMarketCap, the coin is the second-highest crypto for NFTs and has a promising forecast. It has been predicted by some experts to reach up to USD 27 by the end of the year and about USD 135 by the end of 2025.

