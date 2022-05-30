Oppo Reno 7 Pro gets Android 12 FINALLY! Here is what you can expect – HT Tech

Ads

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is finally getting the Android 12 update! Back in February 2022, Oppo announced the Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G as its flagship offerings for the Indian market. The Reno 7 Pro debuted the Sony IMX766 sensor on the rear camera and an updated front camera sensor. We reviewed the phone and we liked it a lot. However, the phone shipped with Android 11, which was a sour point, considering this was Oppo’s flagship phone we were talking about. It now seems that Oppo is ready to bring the latest version of Android to its flagship offering in India.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G was already on the newer ColorOS 12 skin and hence, Oppo will only release the Android 12 update for this handset. The update will be released in batches across the markets and hence, it could take some time to show up on your device. Those interested in getting the update can head over to Settings > Software Update > and Check of ColorOS 12 versions. If the update is there, you will get an option to download and install it. Make sure your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network.

Note that you can try out the Trial version of the Android 12 update but it could contain some bugs as well other unknown issues.

With the Android 12 update, ColorOS 12 can now make better use of the Wallpaper-based Theming system ithat changes the theme of the system based on the colour of the wallpaper. Users will also get to see new features such as the Screen Translate option in the sidebar, three-finger translate powered by Google Lens.

There are also conversation widgets that adapt to the dark mode options. ColorOS 12 itself promises smoother animations while launching, closing, and scrolling apps. The Android 12 update also brings improved security features such as Privacy Dashboards, Microphone and Camera indicators, and more.

While the Android 12 update is rolling out to the Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo is already testing the Android 13 builds on its global flagship models, the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Oppo is yet to showcase the ColorOS 13 skin to the world.

