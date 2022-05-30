How many episodes are in Pistol on Disney Plus? – Express

Ads

Disney Plus are going to be dropping an edgy new series for grown-ups about the Sex Pistols with Oscar winner Danny Boyle on directing duties. The show will immerse audiences in the rock and roll revolution of the 1970s and the meteoric rise of the band. Express.co.uk takes a look at the forthcoming series including the episode count and story.

Pistol is based on the 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by the band’s guitarist and founding member Steve Jones.

The show will chart the rise of the band as the Sex Pistols kicked off the punk revolution, taking viewers on an emotional journey through music history.

Following the band from their humble beginnings as a group of working-class kids, Pistol sees them eventually taking on the establishment through music and threatening to topple the government in the process.

The show promises Pistol will be a “kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years”.

There will be a total of six episodes in Pistol, which will be dropping on May 31 in one go on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

While the show will be released in its entirety premiering on Hulu in America on the same date.

Pistol will also be arriving in Latin America on Star+ and coming to other territories later on.

The drama features as all-star cast including Babyteeth and The Society’s Toby Wallace as lead Steve Jones.

Westworld’s Talulah Riley is fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and The Witcher actress Emma Appleton takes on Nancy Spungen.

Game of Thrones alumni Maisie Williams stars as punk icon Jordan and Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays Malcolm McLaren.

Joining them will be Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, and Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde.

Pistol’s trailer perfectly captures the anarchic, antiestablishment mood of the era with McLaren saying: “My vision for the the Sex Pistols is one of dirt, danger and desire.

“Whether you can play is not the criteria, it’s whether you’ve got something to say.”

He goes on to say: “We are creating a revolution. I don’t want musicians, I want saboteurs.”

Jones recently spoke about the show, which his former fellow band member John ‘Johnny Rotten’ Lydon has criticised.

He said of the adaptation of his book: “I think it’s brilliant. How often does that happen to a person, especially the guitar player?”

“I was over the moon that Danny wanted to direct it. I don’t see any cringey or cheesy moments, where I go, ‘Oh, that’s a bit two bob’,” he added to the Sun.

Jones also praised Australian actor Wallace for his performance and getting the British accent just right.

The musician said: “I got to remember what I was like back then. I was pretty much illiterate and he got that down to a tee.”

Pistol will be released on Disney+ on May 31

