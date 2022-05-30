Quik.com Launches Minting of .Metaverse, .VR, .Chain NFT Domains – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

NFT domains are slowly taking over the entire industry as more crypto enthusiasts see them as the symbol of ownership and control. The rising craze over metaverse and Web 3.0 further pushed NFT domains as it allows ease of use and opens new avenues to utilize these technologies.

Quik.com, an NFT domain marketplace, plays a central role by allowing users to start their journey toward the internet of tomorrow with ease.

The internet started as a static web, also called Web 1.0, where users were consumers of content, interacting with static pages hosted on free web hosting services. There were no ads, and users used to pay per page view.

As the web revolutionized, we improved UX and UI to improve user collaborations and interactions. It gave rise to Web 2.0, leading to the rise of big techs like Amazon and Facebook. While the new participative social web didn’t change any technical specifications, it enhanced Web 1.0.

Web 2.0 primarily focused on AJAX, javascript frameworks for web browsing, and other front-end user-experience innovations. On the other hand, Web 3.0 focuses on web interaction and utilization. It includes altering the internet into a database, enabling the up-gradation of the web’s back-end after a long-term focus on the front term.

In this next generation of the web, no one entity owns data; it is shared. It offers a way to bypass giant techs controlling user data and return it to users. Web 3.0 is built on blockchain technology, whose decentralized nature makes it challenging to manipulate any data.

Blockchain technology has the potential to transform a wide array of industries. The internet is not different. After all, it has enabled the web to shift from centralized Web 2.0 to decentralized Web 3.0.

Web 3.0 exists on infrastructure protocols like IPFS, Arweave, and Filecoi based on blockchain technology that powers users greater control over their data. However, you need a crypto wallet to explore this internet of tomorrow at its current full potential.

These crypto wallets allow you to hold your crypto assets, including NFTs, offer access to decentralized apps on Web 3.0, and more. However, the addresses of these crypto wallets are lengthy and almost impossible to remember. It makes the wider adoption of these new-age technologies difficult. This is where NFT domains play a key role.

NFT domains are also suites of smart contracts coded on the blockchain.

At first glance, they look like traditional domains with different TLDs. However, they offer much more than being a web address.

Here are some major benefits Quik domains offer:

NOTE: These uses shall come into use with the launch of Quik Chrome Extension

The term metaverse refers to a host of technologies that offer a broad shift in interaction and communication. It is a network of a 3D virtual world, a simulated digital realm that uses blockchain technology, AR, VR, and other concepts to offer rich user interaction experiences that mimic the real world.

Since a metaverse is from any constraints of the real world, like the need to travel and utilize resources to interact with anything, it unlocks a new world with endless opportunities.

Since NFTs are already associated with simplifying crypto transactions and Web 3.0, it is no surprise that these virtual spaces are also evolving into a fertile marketplace for NFTs.

Since Quik NFT metaverse domains are essentially NFTs linked with your crypto wallet, they hold all your digital assets and Web 3.0 data in a single place. In other words, they allow users to jump from one application or one metaverse to another seamlessly with all their data. Such data portability made possible via NFT domains looks positive for wider adoption of the internet of tomorrow.

NFT domains are the key to unlocking wider user cases of Web 3.0 and the metaverse because of these functionalities. They offer users of the decentralized web digital identities ease in crypto transactions and even help you create your brand.

NFT domains are in for the next big leap in digital interactions, and you can also be a part of this journey by owning a Quik domain.

Crypto domains or NFT domains available on Quik are stored on the Ethereum blockchain and are free from central entities like ICANN. Users shall be able to use them in place of their long crypto wallet address and build censorship-resistant websites on it once Quik launches its Chrome extension. Once you mint or purchase a Quik domain, you hold its complete ownership with no additional renewal fees.

In addition, Quik offers an intuitive platform that allows you to mint or buy your favorite NFT domain quickly and hassle-free.

Here are the steps to mint or purchase a Quik domain:

Quik domains only work within the Quik ecosystem, and they will only work with the help of the Quik Chrome extension, which the company is planning to launch by the end of this year.

Currently, Quik offers the following NFT domain TLDs: .metaverse, .vr domains , .chain, .doge, .shib, .bored, .web3, .btc, .address and .i.

