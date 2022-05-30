NASA unveils life-size replica of water-hunting robotic Moon rover – Devdiscourse

Ads

At the Artemis Preview Weekend, NASA unveiled a full-scale replica of its water-hunting Moon rover – the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). The lunar robot will hunt for ice and other potential resources at the Moon’s South Pole, enabling long-term human exploration of the Moon and other parts of deep space.

VIPER is part of NASA’s Artemis lunar missions. The rover’s debut was part of the NASA Artemis Preview Weekend hosted by NASA’s Ames Research Center at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California.

VIPER will be delivered to the surface of the Moon in late 2023 for a 100-day mission. The robotic Moon rover will land near the western edge of the Nobile Crater to explore the lunar South Pole, one of the coldest areas in our solar system and no prior missions to the Moon’s surface have explored this region.

According to NASA, Nobile Crater was formed through a collision with another smaller celestial body and is almost permanently covered in shadows, allowing ice to exist there.

During lunar exploration, the Artemis rover will collect samples from at least three drill locations. Scientists will analyse these samples from a variety of depths and temperatures to better predict where else ice may be present on the Moon based on similar terrain, allowing NASA to produce a global resource map.

NASA says this map, and the other science VIPER will produce, will help scientists better understand the distribution of resources on the Moon and help inform future crewed missions to establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface.

