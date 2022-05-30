Green startup to raise funds via NFT to clear plastics off the oceans – Arab News

Ads

https://arab.news/9amp7

DUBAI: For many companies, sustainability is a corporate social responsibility initiative on the fringes; for Oceans and Us, a Dubai-based startup initiated by serial entrepreneur Joel Michael, it is the core area of focus.

But the future health of our planet is not the only forward-thinking aspect of this green startup. Oceans and Us is planning to raise funds by selling 10,000 generative non-fungible tokens and launching a new cryptocurrency.

NFT is a digital asset representing internet collectibles like art, music and games and has an authentic certificate created by blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrency.

Partnering with NFT artist Vesa Kivinen, also popularly known as VESA in crypto art circles, Oceans and Us plans to raise $1.2 million in funding to clean up oceans worldwide.

Partnering with NFT artist Vesa Kivinen, also popularly known as VESA in crypto art circles, Oceans and Us plans to raise $1.2 million in funding to clean up oceans worldwide.

VESA is an established digital artist who has built up a track record and a following over the last decade.

“He is a very passionate artist in the climate change space and does a lot of work with marine corals, and the idea for this (partnership) is to essentially bring together the community and bring art as a means of communication,” explained Joel Michael, the founder of Oceans and Us, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.



Joel Michael, founder of Oceans and Us

“Buying an NFT enables people to invest and participate in a hands-on way.”

Sustainability

The idea is to allow those who purchase an NFT to enjoy the added benefits. Oceans and Us plans to partner with 100 brands across the UAE and the Middle East with a sustainable product or solution. Whoever buys or owns an NFT would have discounts or benefits with these companies.

“Sustainability is an ecosystem, and NFTs work as a gateway,” said Michael. “The idea is for all of this to sit on the blockchain that is transparent so every single dollar invested can be seen clearly where it goes.”

Oceans and Us has progressed in talks with the team behind the Qatar World Cup. It is also in advanced talks on a partnership with top UAE-based retailer Landmark Group, particularly by aligning with a sustainable clothing effort on behalf of its leading fashion brand, Splash.

The startup is also associating with coffee brands that already have an eye toward green practices, from coffee cups to procurement of beans to offer NFT owners discounts. He is also speaking to solar home solutions companies and sustainable fashion brands.

In addition, the green startup plans to launch its token as a way to raise funds by crowdsourcing. The aim is to raise awareness and funds to build a boat that cleans the oceans.

The startup is working closely with Marakeb Technologies to design an autonomous, self-driven boat powered by AI that will clear plastic from rivers and oceans.

Marakeb Technologies is incorporated in Sharjah and is 30 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government. The boat’s inaugural journey is scheduled in July 2022.

“Marakeb has a skillset to produce boats for the government that can put out fires in UAE waters if that happens. We are working with them to design a fully autonomous boat that can do what it needs with no human on it, so no lives are risked on a boat,” said Michael.

“We want to encourage people to help us come up with different solutions including a way we can run the entire operation using wind, solar or kinetic energy. The biggest thing we want to solve is transporting plastic we collect back to land so it can be repurposed.”

Fresh off the boat

The next goal of this initiative is to raise funds for a cash prize as part of the Global Innovation Challenge, an eight-month program that includes events, workshops, and collaborations with incubators and universities to submit designs for a boat.

The competition begins in August 2022, and winners will be announced after 60 days. The aim is to officially launch the boat in time for COP 28 in 2023 in Dubai.

“The Middle East is driving so much in the climate change space, and we are seeing a positive impact in the strongest ways,” said Michael, who has worked in the sustainability space for over a decade. “In the past decade, Europe was the leader, but now everything is aligned with the Middle East.”

Sustainability is high on the agenda across the Gulf region. Late last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Middle East Green Initiative to raise $10.4 billion for an investment fund and clean energy projects to reduce carbon emissions.

Michael added the positive impact of COP 27 hosted in Egypt, followed by COP 28 planned soon in Dubai.

“Because the government supports these initiatives, we are seeing things come together in private markets,” he said. “We have seen tremendous support from the UAE and think it’s the epicenter of sustainability in the region.”

Michael is the regional head of The Green Tech Alliance, a group of 350 CEOs committed to greener practices. The entrepreneur has spent the last 10 years working in the startup and venture capital space, focusing on sustainability.

“No one company can make a change. We are not looking to compete with ocean cleanup companies or be a market leader. Our messaging from innovation challenge to the token is to help organize investments and donations into the right places. We look at ourselves as nothing more than a network orchestrator,” he said.

With a team of 10 working remotely worldwide, Oceans and Us is hard at work to design the autonomous boat in time for its maiden voyage this summer.

RIYADH: Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also referred to as Seven, has announced that it is extending the deadline for commercial bids for its planned entertainment complex to be located in Madinah by three weeks, MEED reported.

While the bids were previously due to be submitted on May 24, it was extended to June 14.

Occupying an area of 77,000 square meters, the complex will entail retail, food outlets, areas for education and entertainment, cinemas, bowling, among other activities.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, Seven plans to establish over 20 entertainment complexes, 50 cinemas, and two theme parks across Dammam, Jeddah, Mekkah, Obhur, and Riyadh.

This comes as part of a bigger plan to localize Saudi spending on entertainment in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

RIYADH: An agreement for the production of green ammonia with ACWA Power and other companies specialized in hydrogen production is expected to boost Oman’s aims to shift to alternative energy, in line with its Vision 2040.

“We are present in 17 countries and we have started to keep pace with the world by moving towards alternative energy and benefiting from the production capacity of hydrogen,” Talal Al-Awfi, CEO of national petroleum investment company OQ said in an interview with CNBC.

The Oman hydrogen project will be implemented using a workforce 76 percent of whom are local people, ACWA Power chairman, Mohammad Abunayyan told CNBC.

He added that this project will provide great job opportunities for Oman, as it will be one of the most important countries in the world in the field of green energy.

RIYADH: Iran’s energy exports have soared compared to last year as oil prices nearly doubled. America’s Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is anticipating a drop in price of three key battery metals over the next two years.

Also, Italy’s Confindustria is expecting a 2 percent drop in gross domestic product if natural gas imports from Russia stop flowing.

Meanwhile the UAE’s Al Seer Marine has bought two major tankers to back high liquified petroleum gas demand, or LPG.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·Iran’s energy exports surged 60 percent in the period between March 21 and May 21 when compared to the corresponding period a year ago, Reuters reported, citing an official from the Iranian oil ministry. Oil prices have almost doubled as a result of pandemic repercussions, and as the war between Russia and Ukraine escalated, but no additional reason was linked to the increase in revenue.

Through a micro lens:

·American multinational investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has forecast that prices associated with cobalt, lithium, and nickel will drastically drop over the next two years amid oversupply, Bloomberg reported. Nevertheless, prices are expected to rise once again beyond 2024 as high demand overcomes the current supply growth.

·Italian employers’ federation and national chamber of commerce Confindustria has projected that the country’s gross domestic product is to slip 2 percent per year in 2022 and 2023 respectively, should natural gas imports from Russia come to a halt in June, Reuters reported. This comes as Russia — Italy’s biggest supplier — is accountable for 40 percent of total natural gas imported by the European country. It is important to note that this figure is the equivalent to 29 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

·UAE-based leading marine company in the Arabian maritime region Al Seer Marine, or ASM, has acquired two ships worth 246 million dirhams ($67 million) amid rising demand for the transportation of liquified petroleum gas, Trade Arabia reported. A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co., ASM aims to buy as much as 15 ships in 2022, as part of its expansion strategy in order to become a major world leader in commercial shipping.



RIYADH: ADNOC Drilling Co. has inked a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an additional two premium offshore jack-up drilling units, as it accelerates its expansion efforts.

This comes in line with the Abu Dhabi-based company’s target to deliver 5 million bpd production capacity and realize gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, according to a statement.

“The new drilling units will join the ADNOC Drilling fleet and start operations in the third quarter 2022, enabling considerable revenue for the company to the benefit of our investors and the United Arab Emirates,” CEO Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari said.

The two new drilling units were acquired from Well Target Five Limited and Well Target Six Limited.



DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan have established a $10 billion fund (36.7 billion dirhams) that will strengthen sustainable economic growth across five industries in the three countries.

Through food and agriculture, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, textiles, minerals, and petrochemicals, the partnership aims to achieve growth, according to the Emirates News Agency WAM.

The fund will be managed by ADQ Holding, a strategic partner.

WAM added that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh were present for the signing of the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a statement: “Through its capabilities, effective policies and current focus on developing advanced technology and logistics infrastructure, we are confident that the UAE can build a global economic powerhouse by leveraging industrial partnerships across the region.”

According to Al-Nahyan, developing the industrial sector in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan would help strengthen and diversify the economies of each nation and increase the contribution of industry to the GDP of each nation.

In the MENA region, the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan account for 25 percent of GDP, which is worth 2.8 trillion dirhams annually.

Together, they account for 26 percent of the region’s total population (122 million consumers) and are ranked 14th in the world in exports and imports, with 22.3 billion dirhams in exports and imports.

To achieve self-sufficiency as well as to integrate value chains across UAE, Egypt, and Jordan, joint industrial projects will be launched between the three countries, the statement said.

As part of the UAE’s plans to promote growth and prosperity in the next fifty years, this strategic partnership will enhance the contribution of the industrial sector to developing a global economy, said WAM.

$2.3 billion in real estate deals in Dubai in one week

Dubai recorded 2,884 property transactions valued at $2.3 billion (8.7 billion dirhams) during the week ending 27th May, according to the Dubai Land Department.

DLD weekly report stated that 297 plots were sold for 1.59 billion dirhams, as well as 2,116 apartments and villas for 4.75 billion dirhams, according to Dubai Media Office.

The three top land transactions were an Al Wasl land sold for 218 million dirhams, an Al Warsan First land sold for 110 million dirhams, and a Saih Shuaib 2 land sold for 38.04 million dirhams.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales with 89 transactions for 216.11 million dirhams, followed by Jabal Ali First with 57 sales transactions for 188.42 million dirhams, and Al Merkadh with 37 sales transactions for 292 million dirhams for third place.

An apartment in Burj Khalifa was sold for 635 million dirhams, an apartment in Business Bay was sold for 563 million dirhams, and an apartment in Al Wasl was sold for 495 million dirhams.

In addition, there were 2.02 billion dirhams worth of mortgaged properties last week. A total of 89 properties worth 413 million dirhams were granted between relatives.

source