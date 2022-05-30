New SHIB, DOGE, ADA Pairs Launched by This Major Exchange: Details – U.Today

Ads

OKX platform, formerly known as Okex, has announced that it has added 10 new trading pairs, with the second largest dollar-backed stablecoin, USDC.

Among the crypto coins that will be trading against USDC are SHIB, DOGE, Cardano’s ADA, APE, embattled LUNA and others.

OKX is among the exchanges with the highest trading volume. In 2021, it followed other crypto exchanges in their exodus from China after the country announced another crypto ban; this time, trading and mining were struck.

As part of supporting the development of the USDC ecosystem, major crypto platform OKX, CEO Jay Hao, announced the addition of more pairs based on the second largest USD-backed stablecoin.

In particular, SHIB/USDC, DOGE/USDC, ADA/USDC, APE/USDC, LUNA/USDC were added, along with five other pairs.

Previously, the same cryptocurrencies were already available to trade against USDT, BTC, etc. Thus, for Shiba Inu, this is already the second trading pair on this exchange.

DOGE was already paired against USDT, BTC and ETH.

Earlier this month, three other top digital exchanges launched SHIB-based pairs—Binance, Poloniex and Rain—the leading crypto trading venue in the Middle East.

The home page of the WhaleStats website, which tracks the 100 largest wallets on several blockchains, including ETH and BNB Chain, spreads the word that the amount of SHIB held by top investors in Ethereum constitutes $588,788,065. This is 12.16% of their portfolio.

As for USDC, it comes before SHIB and after FTX Token. Therefore, the 100 biggest Ethereum whales are storing $845,873,722 worth of this stablecoin—17.48% of their comprised portfolio.

Even with these figures against USDC, SHIB has added around 20,000 new holders since late April, according to WhaleStats.

As of this writing, the second largest meme token by market capitalization value, SHIB, is changing hands at $0.00001252, showing 4.53% growth over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

