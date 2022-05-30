Reliance Jio drops three new JioFi recharge plans for business owners: Know all about it – Republic World

Ads

IMAGE: RELIANCE JIO

Reliance Jio has launched three new JioFi recharge plans worth Rs. 249, Rs. 299 and Rs. 349. All the plans have different data limits and can be used by postpaid customers only. Additionally, users will also get a JioFi modem that they can use and return back to the company. However, the plans are not meant for regular users. Keep reading to know more about the Reliance JioFi recharge plans, their validity, benefits and more.

The new Reliance Jio recharge plans will be available to business owners who are already using Reliance Jio’s services worth Rs. 200 per month. It is important to mention that all three plans have a lock-in period of a year and a half, i.e. 18 months, meaning if users go for the postpaid plan, they have to pay the charges for the entire duration. With that in mind, let’s discuss the three new JioFi recharge plans.

First, there is the Rs. 249 recharge plan that offers a total of 30GB of high-speed data per month. However, other benefits such as voice calling and SMS will not be provided with the plan. Second, the plan that costs Rs. 299 per month will provide users with 40GB of data per month. This plan does not offer voice calling and SMS benefits as well. Lastly, the Rs. 349 JioFi recharge plan offers 50GB of high-speed data per month with no voice and SMS benefits.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio released three new prepaid recharge plans with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plans are priced at Rs. 333, Rs, 583 and Rs. 783. While all of them come with a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the benefits of each plan are the same. All the new prepaid recharge plans come with three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Users can recharge with any of the plans and log in to Disney+ Hotstar with their Reliance Jio prepaid phone number. Thereafter, users will be able to access the content on the OTT platform for a total of three months. The duration of the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar will begin as soon as users pay for any of the recharge plans.

