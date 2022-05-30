How to use the Instagram Professional Dashboard feature – Mashable

Instagram announced the “Professional Dashboard” in January 2021 in an effort to give creators and businesses the tools to monetize their profiles.
Instagram describes the Professional Dashboard as “a central destination to track performance, access, and discover professional tools.” It is also home to some education content made by Instagram. The feature gives any user the option to turn on the Professional Dashboard and have access to additional analytics of their posts.
To use the Professional Dashboard you have to have to switch your account to a Professional Account which will make your profile public. So if you want to keep your account private, then this feature probably isn’t for you. Here, we will walk you through how to switch your account to be a Professional Account, the features of the Professional Dashboard, and the insights you have access to.
If you want to display what kind of Professional Account you are tap the white circle next to “Display on profile.” If you don’t display it on your profile your profile will look the same as it did before.
Congrats, you have successfully switched to a Professional Account. Now you have access to insights on your post’s performances. The Professional Dashboard shows you how well your profile is doing.
The Professional Dashboard shows you account insights, tools, tips, and resources.
“Insights” shows you how many followers you’ve gained, how many accounts you’ve reached, how many accounts engaged in your profile, and what content you’ve shared since becoming a Professional Account.
Post insights allow you to see how many accounts your post reached, the number of content interactions, if anyone viewed your profile after seeing the post, if anyone shared your post, and if anyone saved your post. Not all of this data is available for posts that you made before switching to a Professional Account.
To access insights on your Stories, just swipe up on your Story.
