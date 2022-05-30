How to save Instagram stories to your smartphone – TrustedReviews

Ads

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you want to save your favourite Instagram stories for repeated viewing, then these are the steps you need to follow.

Instagram stories launched way back in 2016, and it’s safe to say that the feature has come a long way since, becoming one of the most popular methods of consuming content on the platform.

In case you weren’t aware, you can save your own Instagram story, saving any good group shots that have been made public in the past few hours.

It’s very easy to save your own Instagram story, but first, you’ll want to upload something. Once you’ve uploaded your media, follow the instructions below to find out how to save your Instagram memories to your photo gallery.

When picking the ‘Save Story’ option, you’ll save either a five-second video if you uploaded a photograph, or the full video if you chose to upload a video clip.

You can also download both the photo and the story, plus there’s no limit on how many times you can save your own story.

Instagram has no feature currently that allows you to save your friends’ stories, although you can of course screenshot them on your phone, although your friends will be notified if you do that.

There are some third-party apps that allow users to save and repost their friends’ stories, although none are affiliated with Instagram itself. A lot of these third-party apps are subscriber-based, so you’ll have to consider if you want to spend money in order to save an account of what your best friend got up to last night.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Products tested and reviewed since 2003

source