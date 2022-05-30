Apple Could Release the AirPods Max in New Colors by the Second Half of 2022 – iDrop News

Ads

Toggle Dark Mode

Instead of a new product, rumor has it Apple will only add new colors to the AirPods Max like it’s done with other products in the past. So we may not see the next generation of AirPods Max.

Apple has started a trend to update its current products with new colors after a while. For instance, we’ve seen the company add a brand new purple color to the iPhone 12 and green and alpine green colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, respectively.

Not only that, but back in 2021, alongside the purple iPhone, Apple also released three new colors for the HomePod mini. While you could only get the HomePod mini in silver at first, you can now get it in blue, yellow, and orange.

Of course, besides color not much has changed. But this does give people the opportunity to choose the color they like or that suits them best.

The App Store has become completely oversaturated with all the same repetitive junk. Cut out the clutter: These are the only 6 iPhone apps you’ll ever need…Find Out More

We’ve heard rumors that Apple’s getting ready to launch more colors for the AirPods Max, but we don’t know exactly what these colors would be.

As of right now, the 2020 AirPods Max come in five colors—silver, blue, pink, green, and space gray—and it seems Apple wants to increase that number. But what colors could the company use?

The short answer is any colors. The company has used a lot of colors in the last few years, and we couldn’t exactly know what it’s thinking right now. However, based on previous products, we could try to guess.

Some colors Appl’s used on other products recently are green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver for the 2021 iMac, and space gray, pink, purple, blue, and starlight for the 2022 iPad Air.

If Apple wants to use similar colors, we could see the AirPods Max come in yellow, purple, and orange. Not only would there be more options available, but it might make people want to buy them so they can match their Apple products.

Of course, Apple might also add colors that come in the incoming iPhone 14. We don’t know exactly what these colors are, but a rumor from an unverified source pointed out that the iPhone 14 lineup could feature starlight, blue, purple, red, and midnight as the first colors available.

Granted, the source for this rumor isn’t the most reliable, but if it turns out to be true, Apple might use colors like starlight, purple, and midnight to match the AirPods Max with the new iPhone.

Granted, this is pure speculation at this point. We don’t know for sure if and when the new colors for the AirPods Max will come out. According to rumors, we might see these new colors launch in the second half of 2022. Not only that, but it’s possible that Apple might release the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2, but that’s a whole different story with a bunch of other rumors.

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

6 Apps Everyone Should Absolutely Have On Their iPhone

7 Incredible Senior Discounts Almost No One Knows About – Here’s Why

This Limited-Time Microsoft Office Deal Gets You Lifetime Access for Just $50

7 Of The Best Side Hustles You Can Start Today To Make Extra Cash

The Best Money Moves To Supplement Social Security in 2022

4 Real Things You Can Do Right Now to Make Legitimate Cash

Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest Apple News, How Tos and more delivered to your inbox.

Contact Us • Unsubscribe • Notifications • Meet the Team • Newsletter • Write for Us • Store Support • Report-a-Bug

Copyright © 2021 iDrop News. All rights reserved. By using iDrop News you agree to our terms and conditions. iDrop News and its contents are not affiliated or endorsed by Apple, Inc.

source