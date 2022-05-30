Bitcoin of America Launches New Website and Blog – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

PRESS RELEASE. Bitcoin of America has officially launched a newly redesigned website and blog. The popular operator has created an all-new modern design that features their services. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, they are known for their customer support.

The popular operator has made a lot of exciting changes this year. They recently announced their addition of dogecoin to their Bitcoin ATMs. They also have continued their promotion for women in crypto by sending their all-female team to Bitcoin 2022 in Miami for a second time. Bitcoin of America has seen tremendous growth already in 2022. They currently have around 2000 Bitcoin ATMs across the United States.

Bitcoin of America is hoping that their new website will better serve their customers and provide a more user-friendly experience. The website is fast and easy to navigate, while also incorporating the company’s brand. The new blog features different categories that are popular in the cryptocurrency industry. It is an easy way for customers to keep up with the latest news on cryptocurrency and the company.

They are also planning on launching a newsletter that customers can subscribe to. The newsletter will feature company updates and even potential promos. Bitcoin of America’s goal is to provide their customers with the best experience and keep them informed on any updates to their services.









This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related. Contact ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework

Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.

Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year

The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.

Check all the news here

source