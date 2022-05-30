Alphabet (GOOG) Stock Beats Rivals With 65% Gain in Longest Rally Since 2009 – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.

Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in places outside of Silicon Valley.

Alphabet Inc. shares are poised for the longest string of monthly advances in over a decade as advertising revenue surges, driving them to the best returns among the nation’s megacap technology companies.

The shares rose 0.4% Monday to $2,891.81, an all-time high, pushing them to a gain of more than 7% in August. It will be the eighth straight monthly advance for the stock, the longest such rally since a 10-month streak in 2009.

