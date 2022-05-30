Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go After China Bans Crypto Again? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Ethereum is taking the largest blow from China's regulations today

There’s a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt being sown throughout the crypto market today. China’s newest crypto regulations are clamping down harder than ever before, and the entire asset class is being dragged down as a result. One of the hardest hit is the number-two crypto, Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ). The country’s bans on crypto trading is hitting Ethereum even harder than flagship crypto play Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ). With the Ethereum network suffering such a devastating blow, investors are looking into Ethereum price predictions to see what its future looks like.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dished out its most far-reaching regulations thus far this morning. The country is fully banning the transaction of cryptocurrencies. After spending much of the year squashing out crypto mining operations, this isn’t necessarily a huge surprise. In the past, they’ve also outlawed initial coin offerings (ICOs), as well as institutional crypto investing. Still, the regulation cuts off a significant portion of the crypto investor pool from the rest of the world.

The announcement of this crackdown also comes with a vow from Chinese government entities to diligently clamp down on illegal mining and trading activity, showing that they aren’t dealing out a symbolic regulation. As such, the asset class has been on a downturn throughout the day. Bitcoin is losing 6% well into the afternoon, and Ethereum has been dipping over 8% as a result of the news. It is once again dipping below the $3,000 mark, trading at just over $2,900 this afternoon.

Even with these sweeping bans, Ethereum isn’t going to just fall off the face of the earth. The network is far too large to be permanently affected by the news. However, it does change the trajectory of the coin’s gains. Analysts have taken notice of what’s happening today, and many are dialing back their expectations for Ethereum going into the end of the year.

Let’s take a look at some Ethereum price predictions to see what new expectations are being set for the crypto:

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/09/ethereum-price-predictions-where-will-eth-go-after-china-bans-crypto-again/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Stocks to Buy

Market Insight, Financial Articles

Today's Market

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source