How to Watch 'Top Gun: Maverick' Online: When Does It Hit Streaming? – Global Circulate

Tom Cruise makes his return flight as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick this weekend, the follow-up to the 1986 classic that solidified the actor as a blockbuster Hollywood star.

The Top Gun sequel’s premiere date, like many other franchises, got delayed multiple times over the course of the pandemic. But after years of anticipation, Joseph Kosinski’s new action film will finally soar into a theater near you for Memorial Day weekend.

If you’re feeling the need to stream the film that started it all, here’s what you need to know about watching Top Gun online. Plus, below we’ve found how to reserve tickets to see Top Gun: Maverick in time for its premiere in theaters.

Starring Cruise, Miles Teller (Goose’s son, Rooster), Jennifer Connelly (Penelope), along with Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer (Iceman), Top Gun: Maverick debuts in theaters on Friday, May 27, 2022. Theatergoers can see their local showtimes and purchase tickets online through sites like Fandango.



Top Gun fans eager to see Maverick on their screens at home will have to wait a little longer. For now, the blockbuster is only playing in theaters across the country and won’t be available on streaming services — a shift from the rollout of other new releases over the last year, like Dune.

Still, the Paramount Pictures film is expected to eventually be available online, which means you can wait to stream Top Gun: Maverick online if you don’t want to go to the theater. While the studio hasn’t announced which streaming service Top Gun: Maverick will be on, it’s likely that it won’t be on Netflix or HBO Max, but rather on Paramount+, which is affiliated with Paramount Pictures.



If you want to watch Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+, start checking your calendar: most new films have a theatrical window of about 45 days, and if Paramount+ keeps the same timeline, you’ll be able to stream Top Gun: Maverick online around July 11.

For now, the only way to watch Top Gun: Maverick is in person. And hey, what better way to watch the action movie of all action movies for the first time than in theaters?

While you’ll have to wait a few weeks to stream Top Gun: Maverick online, you can watch the original Top Gun movie online free. If you want to watch the Eighties classic before seeing Top Gun: Maverick, you can watch Top Gun online free with a free trial to Paramount+.

Regularly $4.99/month, your free trial gets you seven days of free access to the Paramount+ library, which includes the first Top Gun movie. Use your free trial to stream Top Gun free online and then choose to continue on with a Paramount+ subscription at the $4.99 price point or cancel anytime.



Don’t want to sign up for a streaming service? You can watch Top Gun online via Amazon, by purchasing the film as a digital download for $9.99 or renting Top Gun on-demand for $3.99.

Yes, you can stream Top Gun with a Netflix subscription. Subscribers can even download the movie to watch it offline, too. But you’ll want to hurry as the the Tony Scott-directed film leaves the streaming service on May 31.

Hulu subscribers who have the Live TV package can stream Top Gun whenever it’s playing on TV.

With a Hulu + Live TV package, you can add the movie to your “My Stuff” section and even record it if you won’t be home when it airs. That way, you can stream Top Gun from your Hulu app afterwards. Your subscription includes 80+ live TV channels too, that covers news, sports, entertainment and more.



Streaming isn’t your only way to watch the original Top Gun. You can own it on Blu-ray, too, and watch the action movie in 4K at home.

You’ll also get special features that you wouldn’t normally get to see anywhere else, including the Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun documentary, along with interviews with the cast.

As of this writing, you can get Top Gun on Blu-ray for just $7 on Amazon — a 34 percent discount.



You can’t really mention Top Gun without immediately hearing the songs featured on its iconic soundtrack.



The tracklist includes Berlin’s classic ballad “Take My Breath Away,” opener “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, and eight others — all of which you can listen to on all the major streaming services, or by owning the album on CD.



For Top Gun: Maverick, meantime, fans can already buy the sequel’s soundtrack online to listen to all the songs from the film, like OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” “Great Balls of Fire (Live)” by Teller, and, of course, “Danger Zone.” The soundtrack also features the film’s score, plus Lady Gaga’s lead single, “Hold My Hand,” which you stream on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, or buy the digital download online.



“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga wrote of the song on Twitter earlier this month. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.”

Gaga also recently released the “Hold My Hand” music video, which was directed by Kosinski, ahead of the film’s May 27 premiere date.

