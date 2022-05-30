Onlyfans Creator Tim Stokely Announces Zoop: An NFT Trading Card Platform on Polygon – CryptoPotato

Ads

The founder of Onlyfans is now working on a new project: a celebrity-themed NFT Trading Card Platform named “Zoop.”

When Tim Stokely launched Onlyfans, he started a whole new movement of democratization of the adult industry. Now, he wants to conquer the WEB3 with a new NFT project.

The founder of OnlyFans has announced the launch of a Trading Card Platform named “Zoop.” The decentralized NFT trading platform will be available for all types of audiences and will run on the Polygon network.

According to a press release, the new ecosystem will feature officially licensed digital cards of celebrities and influencers, thanks to Zoop’s partnerships with different media enterprises.

but Zoop is not just a one-man project. The platform will be supported by a team of developers with proven experience in WEB3 products.

RJ Phillips, founder and co-CEO of Zoop said that his platform will assist users in the process of buying and auctioning the cards. He also indicated that Zoop will be a “win for celebrities” and brands as it will bring new ways to interact with their fans and customers.

“Zoop is the trusted home for authentic celebrity card drops, enabling all fans, regardless of their technical expertise, to participate in the web3.0 space. We hold users’ hands as they compete in acquiring digital collectables in the auction process, show off their holdings to friends, and ‘collect-to-connect’ with their favorite celebrities of today and tomorrow.

Another innovation that Zoop offers is that users will be able to earn rewards depending on their. However, it is unknown what kind of rewards will be provided in the Zoop ecosystem for now.

Michael Blank, COO of Polygon Studios, said they were “thrilled” to be working with the Zoop team, as the project aligns with Polygon’s goals and mission to drive Web3 usage to millions of people.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Zoop team as they build out their platform on Polygon. Zoop aligns with our mission to bring Web3 technologies to a much broader demographic, and allowing fans to connect to their favorite celebrities via Polygon is another step towards this goal,”

No specific launch date is available at this time. However, anyone wishing to participate in the pre-launch will need to register and apply for Priority passes that will come with enhanced rewards and perks, like airdrops and real-life prizes.

Last year Onyfans sounded some alarms in social networks after announcing a possible ban of explicit sex on the platform.

The platform tried to justify itself by claiming that the measure “obeyed the concerns of bankers and investors” just when they were looking to raise more funds.

Such arguments were not enough for many enthusiasts, and during the controversy, a lot of decentralized alternatives started to appear.

However, shortly after, the platform announced that an agreement was reached with content creators so that they could continue to offer their services without restrictions.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.

We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.

— OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

Felix got into Bitcoin back in 2014, but his interest quickly expanded to everything blockchain-related. He’s particularly excited about real-world applications of blockchain technology. Having worked as a professional content writer for three years before that, Felix transitioned to working on blockchain-centered projects and hasn’t looked back ever since.



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source