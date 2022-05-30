China trade figures set bitcoin into slide – Euro Weekly News

Ads

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 May 2022 • 12:21

China, which imposed factory shutdowns and suffered port disruption, contributed to exports growth slowing to 3.9 per cent, from the 14.7 per cent increase in March, The Evening Standard reported on Monday, May 9.

This has caused a major blow to holders of cryptocurrencies after the Bitcoin price fell to a three-month low at less than $34,000.

Commodity prices have also weakened, causing four per cent falls for iron ore-exposed shares in Anglo American and Rio Tinto and Chilean copper miner Antofagasta.

These drops meant the FTSE 100 lost 0.9m per cent or 67.25 points to 7320.69, with tech companies again in the firing line after last week’s US interest rate rise worries.



Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

