Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Super 4s, India Vs South Korea: Watch Live Details – Outlook India

India eye a final berth with their last match of Super 4s against South Korea in Asia Cup hockey 2022. Check India Vs South Korea match live streaming details.

Updated: 30 May 2022 6:43 pm

Defending champions India face South Korea in their last match of the Super 4s of Asia Cup hockey 2022 on Tuesday. While a win can help the Birendra Lakra-led side book a final match berth, a loss will mean that it would have to rely on the result of Japan vs Malaysia game that will be played on the same day but two and a half hours before. (More Hockey News)

To avoid any permutations and combinations, India will aim to win the match against South Korea and get an easy entry into the finale. Same is the case with South Korea, they also need a win to make a clean entry to the final.

Talking about India’s performance in the Super 4s, the side has improved extremely well. They started with a 2-1 win over Japan and almost stunned Malaysia after trailing 2-0, but a Razie Rahim-hat-trick saw the match end in a 3-3 draw. With five goals to his credit, Dipsan Tirkey is the leading scorer for the side, while Pawan Rajbhar follows him with four.

On the other hand, South Korea started their Super 4s campaign with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia. They squandered their one goal advantage to share the points. In the next game, they outplayed Japan by a 3-1 scoreline. Jang Jong-hyun is their leading goal-scorer with five to his credit.

The India vs South Korea, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 game will be played on May 31 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia from 5 PM IST.

Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast India vs South Korea, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 hockey match.

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs South Korea, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match from 5 PM IST.

