St. Thomas Aquinas softball’s GMC reign continues with epic walk-off in 11th – NJ.com

Ads

Softball: Old Bridge vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, GMC Tournament Final – 5/28/22

Whether they know it or not, the Trojans are becoming the masters of manipulating heart rates.

When they hit the field late in a game, excitement and nail-biting often follow.

In the past 10 days alone, St. Thomas Aquinas has secured walk-off wins over Immaculate Heart in nine innings, South Brunswick in 10 innings and St. John Vianney in the Non-Public sectional semifinal after trailing 5-0 at one point.

So, when Old Bridge took the lead in the 10th and 11th innings after an hour-long rain delay, the team wasn’t rattled.

“We tell them it’s not over until the last out,” said St. Thomas Aquinas assistant coach Mark Fiore. “You can’t ever quit. You can’t give up or think you’re going to lose. You have to keep fighting until that last out.”

Both times, the Trojans, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, battled back both due to timely hits and two critical dropped infield pop flies by Old Bridge.

Mackenzie Fizer had her fingerprints all over the game with two RBIs entering the 11th inning but she etched her name in history with her team down to its last strike. The senior slugged a monster three-run walk-off homer to lift St. Thomas Aquinas to its fourth-consecutive GMC title with a 7-6 win over sixth-seeded Old Bridge in Colonia.

It’s the first five-RBI game of her career.

“I had the mental headspace that it was just the first inning and it was a clean count,” said Fizer. “I just needed to keep myself calm and all of that because otherwise, that wouldn’t have happened.”

That mental approach has meant everything to the senior.

She had just one hit across the first four games of the season but things have turned around since. Clearing her head before stepping into the box and swinging away has made all the difference.

Fizer’s home run was one of three extra-base hits St. Thomas Aquinas had in the entire game. Old Bridge took the bat out of Mary-Kate Murray’s hands with a staggering SIX intentional walks.

It wasn’t without reason. Murray had tormented Old Bridge in two previous meetings this season, going 5-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBI.

But it provided another chance for someone to pick up the team and pitcher Hayley Wieczerzak.

The steady sophomore struggled to find the strike zone at times and walked nine batters, including five in the last two innings that aided rallies for Old Bridge.

Even when Zoe Milonopoulos tied the game with one out in the seventh with a three-run homer, the team never broke.

They just went back to work.

“We try to tell them to not fall into the quicksand,” said Fiore. “That’s when one thing happens, you get scared, you get nervous and then something else happens. You have to stay focused, you have to stay calm and then you let each other help you out of it.”

Now, St. Thomas Aquinas carries a 12-game winning streak into the South Jersey, Non-Public A final against the top-ranked team in the state in Donovan Catholic.

That’s where this team’s season ended a season ago and this senior-heavy group hasn’t forgotten it.

“I’m very excited because we played them last year,” Fizer said. “I think it’ll definitely be a game. We just have to do our best and pick each other up and hope that we get those timely hits.”

A post shared by Brian Bobal (@brianbobalhs)

The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Brian Bobal may be reached at bbobal@njadvancemedia.com. Follow Brian on Twitter @BrianBobal and on Instagram @BrianBobalHS. Like NJ.com High School Sports on Facebook.

Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 5/1/2021).

Cookie Settings

© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

Ad Choices

source