Resident Evil 5 Not Launching On Steam? Try These Fixes – Tech News Today

Resident Evil 5 not launching on Steam is common, as it’s an old game. The title debuted in 2009, but the problem remains on the platform. Moreover, Steam is the only PC platform currently selling the title.

You’d see the problem on Windows 11 and Windows 10. What happens is that you push the Play button on Steam, and absolutely nothing happens. Alternatively, the game opens but crashes immediately.

If this happens to you, you’re probably experiencing the game’s current incompatibility issue with Windows. It requires outdated and unavailable Microsoft software to run, and no company has addressed the issue.

There’re solutions, but these are not official. Also, you may still run into driver and update issues after fixing the main problem.

The issue is that Resident Evil 5 is a decade-old title. The problem keeps resurfacing on the platform because there’s no official support for the game.

The solutions involve downloading and installing older software and non-official patches.

Regardless, here’s the summary of the problems you may find:

Bear in mind Windows 10 is pretty good at running old games, and running into compatibility problems is not common. Rather, Resident Evil 5 has specific issues we need to solve.

And after making the game run, we recommend doing two additional things. That’s updating the drivers and Windows and verifying the integrity of its Steam files.

We’re going through effective methods to fix Resident Evil 5 not launching. We recommend trying these solutions to ensure Steam, RE5, and older games run properly on your system.

A related problem is Steam not updating games. If you’re finding Resident Evil 5 is stuck in the queue, you can try these additional fixes.

The most probable issue is the lack of Microsoft’s Games for Windows Live (GFWL) on your PC.

GFWL program doesn’t exist anymore. This deceased online gaming service allowed Windows PC games to connect to Microsoft’s Live service. Xbox Live, and therefore Xbox apps, superseded the platform.

Microsoft Games for Windows Live also bundles a DLL file, the “Marketplace client,” and a Redistributable package. Those files are not present on Windows 10.

Resident Evil 5 should carry a built-in solution the developers created with Steam’s development suite, Steamworks. However, since about 2020, Windows 10 updates have rendered the solution useless.

Neither Capcom nor Steam nor Windows has provided a solution for the problem. So, since 2020, Resident Evil 5 has been incompatible with Windows 10. Also, as there’s no support from Capcom, an update won’t solve the problem.

As a result, pressing the Play button on Steam doesn’t do anything. But here’s how to fix it:

The software is no longer available in official terms. Luckily, we found three sites where you can download it:

If you’re unsure about how to use ZIP / RAR programs, it’s rather easy. There’re three steps:

An alternative solution is downloading the Games for Windows Live dll file from a credible source. For example, you can browse a reasonable dll library to find the archive.

Here’re the steps

A secondary is installing a fan-made patch. You can find it here, and you can download it for free.

It will bypass the need to install GWL by replacing certain files. You need too is copy its contents into Resident Evil 5’s folder.

Afterwards, try opening the game again.

Resident Evil 5 is a native Windows 7 game that ran on Windows 8 and 8.1 without issues.

Currently, though, it’s not compatible with Windows unless you do the solution below. However, there’s an alternative workaround, which is using Windows’ built-in compatible mode.

Alternatively, you can right-click the exe file, select Troubleshoot compatibility, and let Windows solve the process automatically.

Even if the game works after the fixes above, you should verify its files are healthy. Steam can identify issues and re-download what it needs if something is missing, bugs, or corrupted files.

Here’re the steps:

After the verification finishes, try the game again. As I said, if Steam finds any problems, it will re-download what it needs to make it run again. Therefore, the process may take a while.

The next step is updating your Windows system. It will help your computer run smoothly, so you should do it regularly.

These updates are automatic, but you can check the state manually to confirm you’re running the latest build.

The next solution is updating your graphic card’s driver. As Resident Evil 5 is an old game, you may run it on an Intel CPU’s integrated graphic card, so you may have one of these three GPUs:

First, let’s discuss the difference between integrated and discrete GPUs. An integrated model comes within the CPU, and it’s typically less powerful.

A discrete GPU is a separated piece. It has a built-in heat dissipation solution (like heat pipes, fans, or both), so it performs better. For example, AMD 4000 series processors include an iGPU, and most Intel CPUs have Intel HD graphics.

Still, Resident Evil 5 doesn’t require much to run, so I’m teaching you how to identify and update any of these options.

Here’re the steps to identify your GPU on Windows 10:

You can also update or reset the GPU driver on the same menu:

This process works mostly for iGPUs, especially on Intel models. Discrete graphics work better with separate software.

Also, the process looks a bit different on Windows 11 PCs.

AMD and Nvidia require additional software to keep the drivers up to date. That’s because the drivers come from a third party, meaning you won’t find them through the Windows Update option. Additionally, the option below won’t always find the newest options.

The solution is to download the software and install it on your computer.

If you find additional issues, here’s a detailed guide on updating GPU drivers.

