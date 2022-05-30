IMF Chief Begs Investors Not to Shun All Crypto After the Collapse of LUNA, UST – Featured Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Kevin Helms

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reportedly said that investors should not completely pull out of crypto after the collapse of cryptocurrency terra (LUNA) and stablecoin terrausd (UST).

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), discussed cryptocurrency at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos Monday.

She urged people not to completely shun crypto after the recent collapse of algorithmic stablecoin terrausd (UST) and cryptocurrency terra (LUNA), Bloomberg reported. The IMF managing director was quoted as saying:

I would beg you not to pull out of the importance of this world … It offers us all faster service, much lower costs, and more inclusion, but only if we separate apples from oranges and bananas.

The IMF chief stressed that it is the responsibility of regulators worldwide to put up protective measures and adequately educate investors on the risks of crypto assets.

She pointed out that there are many different types of crypto assets with varying risk levels, emphasizing that there’s a big difference between stablecoins that are backed by cash and algorithmic stablecoins, like LUNA.

Georgieva opined:

The less there is backing it, the more you should be prepared to take the risk of this thing blowing up in your face.

Georgieva further discussed stablecoins during a panel moderated by CNBC in Davos Monday. “When we look at stablecoins, this is the area where the big mess happened. If a stablecoin is backed with assets, one to one, it is stable,” she said, elaborating:

When it is not backed with assets, but it is promised to deliver 20% return, it’s a pyramid … What happens to pyramids? … They eventually fall to pieces.

What do you think about the comments by IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva? Let us know in the comments section below.

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

NFT Sales Volume Saw a Small Uptick This Week — Moonbirds, Mutant Apes Take Top Sales

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales saw a small uptick over the last week as $658.4 million in NFT sales were recorded, up 3.35% in seven days. Out of 15 blockchains, Polygon-based NFT sales saw the largest increase in volume, jumping 106.68% … read more.

Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year

The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.

Check all the news here

source