Top Crypto Analyst Gives Three Massive Price Targets for Bitcoin (BTC) in Year 2030 – The Daily Hodl

The host of InvestAnswers is envisioning three possible price points for Bitcoin (BTC) in the year 2030 as the top crypto asset by market cap struggles to reclaim the $30,000 mark.
In a new video update, the analyst tells his 439,000 YouTube subscribers that his “bear case” for Bitcoin in 2030 is $576,000, which is about 1,886% from current prices.
“So not bad from where we are today. That’s basically a 20x give or take, a couple of dollars, which is a huge return, but still, it is a moving target. Things change all the time. Adoption changes, networks changes, competition changes. Bear that in mind.”
The crypto analyst also looks at the market cap of gold and posits that Bitcoin could eventually grow to be 40%, 60% or 100% of the precious metal’s market cap, which would equate to $514,815, $785,955 or $1.30 million, respectively, by 2030.
“The digital gold/store of value valuation narrative is very, very important. A lot of people, all the top experts in the place, do look at this as a core market valuation method…
The adoption of Bitcoin is faster than that of the internet, and that of mobile phones right now. Therefore, due to Metcalfe’s Law, this is completely believable.”
The analyst also lays out a third price target for Bitcoin which he derives by creating an average of a collection of popular models from Fidelity, ARK Invest and others.
By combining some of the well-known models in the space, the host of the popular YouTube channel comes up with a Bitcoin price target of $1.55 million in the year 2030.
By combining all three aforementioned price targets, the host finds an average “expected” target of $785,955 for Bitcoin, with $576,389 being the low end of the range and $1.55 million being the most optimistic forecast for BTC.
I
Featured Image: Shutterstock/breakermaximus/Nikelser Kate
Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON TWITTER
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2022 THE DAILY HODL
© 2022 The Daily Hodl
Top Crypto Analyst Gives Three Massive Price Targets for Bitcoin (BTC) in Year 2030 – The Daily Hodl
The host of InvestAnswers is envisioning three possible price points for Bitcoin (BTC) in the year 2030 as the top crypto asset by market cap struggles to reclaim the $30,000 mark.