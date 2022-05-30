How to download Instagram videos or stories | BGR India – BGR India

How To
Instagram is one of the most popular apps all over the world. It has become a platform for sharing videos, photos, memes, and self-branding. If you are an Instagram user and want to know how to download videos or stories, there are a few simple steps you need to follow. Also Read – Twitter’s answer to Instagram Close Friends is rolling out to more users
But, before you head on to download any Instagram video, it is advised to take the permission of the person. In case you are unaware, the Facebook-owned company allows you to download all your data via a link. But, in order to download videos of others, you need to rely on other websites. Also Read – Meta updates privacy policy, says Indian users can choose not to accept
Let us first tell you how you can download your Instagram data. To download your data, simply head over to www.instagram.com/download/request/. The page will prompt you to enter your email address. This should be the same email address you used to register your account. Enter your account password on the next screen. Once you authenticate yourself, the company will process your request. It will reportedly take up to 48 hours to process your data and make it available to you for download. Also Read – Instagram global outage: Getting logged out, unable to refresh feed and more issues reported
Step 1: Head on to the “Storysaver.net” website to download Instagram videos, photos, or stories.
Step 2: Once you are on that site, you just need to enter the Instagram account username in the search box and press Download button. This will show you photos or stories. If you want to do download a particular video of a public account, you can just enter the link of that video on the search box and hit download. You then need to hit “Save as video” button.
Step 3: If you have entered the username, then scroll down to see the stories and hit on the save button.
