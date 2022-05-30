CoinGecko's GeckoCon Virtual Conference in July 2022 to Focus on How Web3 Will Power the Decentralized Future – Ethereum World News

Ads

The team behind the popular crypto market tracking platform of CoinGecko will be hosting their signature GeckoCon Virtual Conference on the 14th and 15th of July, 2022, between 9 am and 3 pm EST on both days.

The event will bring its attendees ‘up to speed on how Web3 will empower the Decentralized Future.’

Furthermore, GeckoCoin 2022 will feature insights from thought leaders and innovators from the entire blockchain industry on how Web3 will impact the future of the Creative Economy, Finance, Governance, Business, and more.

Notable keynote speakers at GeckoCon 2022 include:

General Access tickets to this year’s CoinGecko GeckoCon are currently retailing for $59.70 and at a 70% discount on the original $199.00 value. One ticket will provide an attendee with exclusive access to the following:

Each GeckoCon ticket will be eligible for the Lucky Draw, with over $50,000 worth of prices up for grabs. The prizes include 50 ExpressVPN subscriptions, 12 GridPlus Lattice1 and Safecard Packs (hardware wallets), 25 Ellipal Titan Bundle hardware wallets, 35 Ellipal Joy mnemonic generators, and 10 Zeus seed storage devices and Hodl Bodl hydration bottles.

