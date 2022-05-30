With the Bull Run Incoming, Here are the Top 3 Cryptos You Must Have in Your Portfolio: Solana (SOL), Pac-Man Frog (PAC), and Hedera (HBAR) – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

Pacman Frog (PAC) ready to take the bull by the horn?

With cryptocurrencies growing in favour and popularity amongst investors, their adoption worldwide has continued to grow. It’s important to note that over 50% of this adoption is from the Asian continent. Research shows that over 150 million Asians are using crypto. This is some huge numbers when you compare it to 30 million users in North America.

The following three cryptos have shown great signs of succeeding tremendously if the crypto world keeps up its recent rise. Let’s analyse them one by one.

Pacman Frog (PAC) has been able to draw massive attention to itself after its successful presale launch. This interest came largely because of the impressive numbers the crypto achieved in just 24 hours of launching its presale.

Pacman Frog (PAC) developers have stated that they carry out in-depth market research, finding out recent trends and combining them with their own observations in a bid to provide a better market for users. This means that the token has undergone rigorous developments before being released.

Since Pacman Frog (PAC) is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), building a very strong community is one of the major agendas it has in terms of achieving its goal. With this DAO, its members have the ability to gather together and make decisions that will benefit them. Whatever change or upgrade that’s being planned in the community, the community members will be made aware of it and will vote first before it’s carried out!

Solana (SOL) remains a contender for the biggest blockchain available in terms of speed and relatively low fees. All of this comes with having a bit more centralisation when compared with other top blockchains.

With Solana’s (SOL) advanced technology, its ability is shielded from bottlenecks and delays of any sort. That’s not to say that there haven’t been issues. In fact, Solana (SOL) has faced massive issues with hackers that caused lots of trouble for them.

Solana (SOL) is one of the cryptos that uses the impressive proof of history consensus with a proof of stake as well. With this amazing combination, it’s able to attain great numbers in terms of transaction speed and low fees. This is also why most investors are rushing to be a part of it all.

Hedera (HBAR) has been showing investors and crypto enthusiasts that it’s able to carry out many large-sized transactions simultaneously. Running around 6 million transactions daily, Hedera (HBAR) is able to confirm these claims, as it averages 0.5 seconds per transaction.

Hedera (HBAR) was established as a payment system and it looks set to pose serious competition for the more established Visa and other market leaders in the industry. With cryptocurrency continually getting adopted worldwide, it’s only a matter of time before this aim becomes a reality for Hedera (HBAR). One thing is certain, if 25% of the current population using cryptos join in, Hedera’s (HBAR) value would leap for good.

Pacman Frog (PAC), Solana (SOL), and Hedera (HBAR) are three cryptos that are looking at having an incredible future with the rate at which crypto enthusiasts are increasing. There’s still a long way to go, but if things go as planned this year, when the bulls come, these cryptos will skyrocket in value.

Pacman Frog (PAC) especially has the potential to offer more considering it’s still in the presale stage. If you wish to become a part of this, now would be a great time to get your own as we wait for the bulls to come.

