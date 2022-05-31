Memorial Day steps things up with this MacBook Air deal – Creative Bloq

Ads

By Beren Neale published 30 May 22

Save $100 on our favourite 13-inch laptop.

The Memorial Day Sale 2022 savings are rolling in, and this MacBook Air is one of the best. Over at B&H Photo you can buy the M1-chipped 2020 MacBook Air down from $999 to $899, saving you $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a solid saving on one of our favourite laptops.

As you can see from our five star MacBook Air review, we think this M1-chipped laptop is special. It’s a damn site cheaper than the MacBook Pro, but still powerful enough for a lot of creative work for that. We basically think it’s the best 13-inch laptop that money can buy – and now it’s $100 off!

Deals over at B&H Photo are usually well-stocked, however over Memorial Day thing do tend to get bought up quickly, and this Memorial Day there’s not exactly been a glut of great Apple deals, so we think this won’t last long.

So, happy Memorial Day Sale 2022!

M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $50: This is the biggest saving that we’ve seen on the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) this Memorial Day, and it’s on our favourite 13-inch laptop! If you want a world-class laptop at a decent price, this is the deal for you.

Be sure to check out our dedicated Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 page, too. Also, keep an eye out for more Memorial Deal Sale news this weekend here at Creative Bloq, as we’ll be covering some live deals on the top products throughout the day Memorial Day 2022.

